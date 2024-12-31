These were the most expensive homes sold in 2024 according to Redfin

The U.S. real estate market has another year in the books after 2024 came to a close this week.

While the median that homes sold for clocked in at $383,725 for the four weekings ending Dec. 22, according to Redfin, some transactions for homes in the U.S. brought in eye-popping amounts significantly higher than that.

Redfin identified houses that clocked the heftiest sale prices in 2024. The company told FOX Business that its list, which was earlier reported by Forbes, only included sales that were public and listed on the MLS.

There were also some eight-figure and nine-figure off-market transactions during the year, according to reports.

Properties that Redfin said saw the five biggest sale prices in 2024 included:

Carpinteria, California home: $96 million

The home, built in 2007, was bought over the summer, fetching a staggering $96 million, according to Redfin.

Five bedrooms and multiple bathrooms are part of the mansion’s 9,000 square feet.

The mansion was "designed in the humble style of a Tuscan Farmhouse," a description on Redfin said.

Its lot spans over 10 acres, including plenty of frontage over the water.

There is a large pool in the backyard, according to photos.

Aspen, Colorado home: $77 million

The sale of the $77 million Aspen, Colorado home called "The Ranch at Owl Creek" occurred in April.

The property, which sprawls over 60 acres, was described in its listing as a "mountain oasis" not far from Snowmass and Buttermilk, two popular ski resorts in the area.

It is replete with a "heated swimming pool, two hot tubs, a stocked trout pond, a workout pavilion, a movie theater and a wine cellar," according to the listing.

Inside the house, there are eight bedrooms, including a "lavish" master suite. It has just as many full bathrooms and three half-baths. Six fireplaces can also be found throughout.

The home itself is over 12,600 square feet. It was constructed in 2005.

Miami Beach, Florida home: $72.25 million

The 12,500-square foot modern-looking home that went for $72.25 million in Miami Beach is located on the shore of Biscayne Bay. It has a whopping nine bedrooms.

According to the listing, the home includes "maid/in-law quarters." There is also a wet bar and "den/library/office."

Its waterfront lot is 0.58 acres, per the listing.

The eight-figure sale happened in October, according to Redfin.

Aspen, Colorado home: $66.5 million

Aspen was home to another one of properties Redfin found notched one of the largest sale prices of 2024.

The $66.5 million five-bedroom home was bought in late April. Pitkin County Assessor records listed a limited liability company as the new owner.

It was built on an over 9,000 square foot lot in downtown Aspen, according to Redfin.

Prior to the April transaction, the property had most recently changed hands in 2022, when it sold for $20.5 million, according to public records.

Carpinteria, California home: $65 million

The $65 million Carpinteria mansion, bought in mid-November, consists of three parcels on an oceanfront bluff, according to a description of the property on Redfin. The lots have about 12 acres combined.

The massive home was built with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms. Overall, it offers 10,900 square feet.

The buyer can "enjoy direct access to Loon Point beach, 24/7 guarded security, and a unique opportunity to develop the two remaining parcels to create the ultimate beach-front legacy retreat," according to the description.

Carpinteria, where the estate is located, is about 11 miles east of Santa Barbara.

The other homes that Redfin identified as being sold in some of the priciest deals of 2024 also went for eight figures, such as one in Los Angeles that was bought for $62.8 million, another in Miami Beach that had a $62.5 million sale price and a Reno-area house that notched a $62 million sale.

America’s biggest-ever home sale

The title of the most expensive transaction ever in the U.S. is currently held by a $238 million New York City resident. That deal occurred in 2019.



