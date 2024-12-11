Eric Trump reveals rendering of Trump Tower project in Saudi Arabia

Eric Trump, the son of President-elect Trump, on Wednesday revealed a video rendering of a new Trump Tower project launching in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, shared the video rendering in a post on X of what marks the Trump Organization’s first major project in Saudi Arabia.

"Incredibly proud to officially launch a project that has been underway for many months, Trump Tower - Jeddah!" he wrote. "Thank you to our partners @dar_global - This will be our 5th project together and among the most luxurious buildings anywhere in the world!"

In the video, the rendering of the potential future high-rise residential tower is emblazoned with the Trump name.

The Trump Organization is developing the project with Dar Global, a luxury international real estate developer.

The project aims to target "the luxury Saudi Arabian market and international investors," according to a press release from July on the Trump Organization’s website.

"This collaboration embodies our shared vision of creating landmark developments that exude luxury, quality, and sophistication," Trump said in a statement at the time.

With President-elect Trump set to return to the White House in January, it’s possible the Trump Organization’s business dealings in the Middle East could become a subject of scrutiny.

This past year, top Democrats have called for an investigation into Jared Kushner, the president-elect’s son-in-law, over his investment firm Affinity Partners’ ties to the governments of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Democrats have also seized on a $2 billion investment in Affinity Partners made by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund after the Trump administration ended.

Kushner served as senior White House adviser in the first Trump administration. He has said he will not return to serve in the second Trump administration.