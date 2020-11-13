Here's what you can get for $800,000 in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina’s real estate market has been breaking records.

While the pandemic slowed the market earlier in the year, house prices have recovered and then some. The median sale price of a single-family home in Charleston in September was up 20% year-over-year from $370,973 to $445,000, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Meanwhile, inventory was down 49.9% year-over-year in September and homes were spending an average nine fewer days on the market compared with a year earlier, according to the Realtors group.

Low mortgage rates and low inventory have driven prices in many areas over the past few months, but Charleston was seeing a boost even before the pandemic. Last year, Realtor.com predicted Charleston would be one of 2020’s “top real estate markets” as an affordable alternative to larger cities.

Charleston as we know it dates to the 17th century. It’s a popular tourist destination, known for its Southern cuisine and seafood, its barrier island beaches and its historic charm.

It’s also the largest city in South Carolina.

Boeing is the biggest private-sector employer in the area with 7,000 workers, according to the Charleston County Economic Development Department. Other major local employers include healthcare systems, Mercedes-Benz Vans and the U.S. military’s Joint Base Charleston.

With so many reasons to move there, here’s what you can get with an $800,000 budget in Charleston:

James Island - $779,000

This waterfront townhouse includes “a much sought-after” boat slip on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The 1,982-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Noah Moore of Carolina One.

The interior includes a living-room fireplace. The bright kitchen features double ovens, a butcher block island and a bar. The master suite boasts river views, and the second bedroom also has an en-suite bath.

The home is located in a small condo community with a pool and lots of green space. The included private boat slip is 35 feet.

South of Broad - $740,000

This renovated loft is located in a trendy downtown neighborhood known for its historic buildings.

The 1,464-square-foot home includes one bedroom, one bathroom and one half-bath, according to the listing with Laura Wingate Farish of Maison Real Estate.

The modern living space features high ceilings and a gas fireplace. The kitchen has an island with seating and a wine bar. A floating concrete staircase connects to the second floor, which is filled with the master bedroom suite. The master includes a large closet and a luxurious bathroom with a double vanity, large whirlpool tub and a walk-in shower.

The 1923-built building sits across the street from a park and is located near the waterfront.

West Ashley - $725,000

This spacious traditional single-family home comes with a large yard and a pool.

The 3,565-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Charlotte Bova of Carolina One.

Built in 2005, the home features a two-story great room with a fireplace and a wet bar, coffered ceilings and a study. The eat-in kitchen includes bar seating and a breakfast nook lined with windows. The ground-floor master suite is separated from living spaces by a hallway for privacy. The suite has two walk-in closets and a separate linen closet, and the master bath includes two vanities, a jetted tub and a glass-walled shower.

Outside, the home features a large front patio plus a screened-in porch and a deck in the back. The lush back yard has palm trees, a fire pit and a pool. The property backs onto the West Ashley Greenway, a 10-mile rail trail.