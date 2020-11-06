Here's what you can get for $400,000 in Savannah, Georgia

They call it the “Hostess City of the South,” but there’s a lot more to Savannah, Georgia, than its hospitality.

The city has been an important port since before the Revolutionary War and it remains one today. The Georgia Ports Authority said 37.5 million tons of cargo crossed its docks last year.

The largest employer in the city is Gulfstream Aerospace, according to the Savannah Area Chamber. Other major employers include hospitals, large retailers and marine cargo-handling businesses.

The local real estate market has weathered the COVID-19 pandemic well. The median sale price in September was $255,350, up from $208,250 a year earlier, according to Realtor.com. Homes are spending an average of 66 days on the market in Savannah, the shortest amount of time since 2017.

Here’s what you can get with a $400,000 budget in Savannah:

Metropolitan - $399,000

This centrally located condo sits within walking distance of restaurants, a grand old library and Forsyth Park.

The 1,777-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Ed Yannett of Keller Williams.

The airy living space includes room that the listing suggests could be used for a home office, study, media room or art studio. There’s also a spacious balcony looking out at one of Savannah’s moss-draped trees.

The condo includes a secure outdoor space, three off-street parking spaces and sits just 10 minutes from the Savannah College of Art and Design.

Village at Autumn Lake - $390,000

This 2017-built home is located in a family-friendly private community with amenities that include a 9-acre lake and a pool.

The 3,086-square-foot residence includes five bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to the listing with Trey Swain of Savannah Real Estate Experts.

The home features a big front porch and, located on a corner lot, a side-facing garage.

The main floor living spaces have an open plan centered around the bright modern kitchen. Upstairs, the spacious owner’s suite includes a private sitting area, a divided walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub and walk-in shower.

Live Oak - $349,900

This new construction home is located in a central, historic neighborhood.

The 1,876-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Liza DiMarco of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Savannah.

The interior features upscale finishes and a gleaming kitchen with quartzite counters, Shaker-style cabinets and a large island with space for seating.

Upstairs, the master suite includes a roomy walk-in closet and a bathroom with dual vanities and an oversized walk-in shower with a bench.