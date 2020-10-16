Here's what you can get for $1.7M in Sun Valley, Idaho

Idaho’s Sun Valley claims to be home to the first ski resort in the U.S., and it remains a popular escape for the outdoorsy today.

In addition to the slopes of Bald and Dollar mountains, the area includes four 18-hole golf courses, rivers that are popular for fishing, rafting and kayaking, lakes for skating or swimming and boating depending on the time of year, skate parks, horseback riding and even natural hot springs.

The coronavirus pandemic has fueled demand for the area and its scenic wide open spaces. For example, Blaine County had 75% more home sales pending during the first three weeks of June than it did a year earlier, the Idaho Mountain Express reported.

Local real estate agents told the newspaper that they had noticed an increase in younger families looking to move to the area after many companies began having employees work from home as a result of the pandemic.

Despite the uptick in interest, Sun Valley still has homes on the market. Here’s a look at what you can get there with a $1.7 million budget.

Wildflower cottage - $1.695 million

This recently renovated “cottage unit” in an amenity-filled resort features large indoor and outdoor spaces.

The 2,538-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Katherine Wessel of Sun Valley Sotheby’s International Realty.

The generously sized deck offers views of Dollar Mountain. Inside, there’s a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace, and a dining room that can seat 10.

While located in a condo complex, the home has its own private entrance. It comes fully furnished.

Wildflower courts cottage - $1.6 million

Located in the same resort condo community, this turn-key unit sits conveniently close to tennis courts and other amenities.

The 2,538-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the listing with Katherine Rixon of Keller Williams Realty.

The “cottage unit” features a house-like floor plan with a stone fireplace and other rustic charms.

Outside, the sellers have expanded the deck into multiple levels and made it great for entertaining.

Meadow ranch - $1.545 million

This single-level home sits near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and within easy access to a trail that connects to downtown Sun Valley, parks and ski slopes.

The 2,600-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the listing with Kevin Laird of Sun Valley Sotheby’s International Realty.

The airy home features beamed vaulted ceilings and lots of windows to let the sunlight in. It’s got a fireplace and lots of rustic character. The kitchen includes a breakfast bar.

The 0.53-acre property has a deck, pond, stream and gardens.