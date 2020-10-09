Here's what you can get for $850,000 in Tucson, Arizona

If you want to gauge the recovery of the real estate market in Tucson, Arizona from its coronavirus slowdown, check out how long prospective home sellers wait for buyers.

The average timespan has dropped from 39 days a year ago to 29 days, according to the Tucson Association of Realtors.

The number of pending sales, meanwhile, is up 21.6%. The median sale price has increased 15.2% from $243,000 to $280,000.

"Old Pueblo," as Tucson is known, is both a college town, as home to the University of Arizona, and a military hub, with both Air Force and Army facilities in the area. The city is home to a variety of companies in the aerospace, tech, healthcare and mining industries.

Low mortgage rates helped drive home sales in August, the most recent monthly data available, despite limited inventory and a 3.1% year-over-year drop in new listings, according to the , according to the Realtors group.

Here’s a look at what you can get with an $850,000 budget:

Cobblestone - $849,900

This Southwest contemporary home is located in a guard-gated community that also includes Campbell Cliffs, the priciest residence in the city.

The 3,520-square-foot dwelling features four bedrooms and three full bathrooms, according to the listing with Ronnie Spence of At Home Desert Realty.

The property features lots of desert character, with coved ceilings, natural sunlight from walls of windows, kiva-style fireplaces in the family room, living room and master bedroom plus mountain views.

The master suite also includes a bath with a roomy garden tub and a large walk-in closet.

Outside, the 0.7-acre property features a large covered patio and a pool with a textured finish.

Catalina Foothills - $840,000

This house sits at the top of a ridge and includes a fully-owned solar power system.

The 2,524-square-foot structure includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Scott Melde of eXp Realty.

The property offers mountain and city views. It features an open floor plan centered on a three-level great room with lots of windows, plus a large kitchen and formal dining space. Solar panels are situated on both sides of the metal roof.

The master suite has a walk-in closet and a luxurious bath with a large step-in shower and separate tub. The master bedroom opens onto a private balcony overlooking the rugged landscape.

The property encompasses more than an acre. Its resort-like backyard includes a pool with a negative edge, a spa, a fire pit, a large deck and an outdoor bar.

Rio Cancion Estates – $800,000

This private sanctuary features a luxurious owner’s suite and a backyard oasis.

The 4,530-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Tara Moen of eXp Realty.

Every room features views of the mountains above or city below. The kitchen has stone counters, double ovens and a breakfast bar.

The huge owner’s suite includes a fireplace, sitting area and private exercise room. The suite’s bathroom includes dual vanities, a steam room, a step-in shower and a jetted tub.

The outdoor space features a large pool, a barbecue, rock gardens and a covered lounge.