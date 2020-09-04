Here's what you can get for $600,000 in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus is Ohio’s capital and its largest city.

Continue Reading Below

It’s a place with a lot going on, home to Ohio State University plus National Hockey League and Major League Soccer teams.

Major companies such as Nationwide and American Electric Power are headquartered in Columbus. Other major businesses in the area include Cardinal Health, ranked No. 16 on the Fortune 500.

The coronavirus pandemic caused three months of slower-than-normal housing activity in central Ohio, according to Columbus Realtors. However, July saw the market “spike” up 12.2% from June and even 6.1% from July 2019.

In Franklin County, home to much of Columbus, the median sales price increased 11.4% year-over-year, from $210,000 in July 2019 to $234,040 in July 2020, according to the Realtors group.

The average number of days that homes sat on the market remained flat from a year earlier at just 18, even as the number of new listings increased 6.8% year-over-year to 2,247, the Realtors said.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $600,000 budget in Columbus, Ohio:

Schumacher Place - $599,900

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $400,000 IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS

This 1912-built brick expanded foursquare retains much of its original charm but has been updated where it counts.

The 2,220-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Bruce Dooley of KW Classic Properties Realty.

The home features a front porch, hardwood floors, built-ins, brick accents and beamed ceilings. The kitchen has been renovated and includes tall cabinets plus a stone-top island.

One of the bedrooms opens to a “semi-flat roof top” the listing suggests could be turned into a rooftop deck. There’s also a third-floor with a pair of large dormer spaces.

The property sits on a cobblestone street within walking distance of the hip and historic German Village section of Columbus.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M AROUND JACKSON, WYOMING

Central Clintonville - $585,000

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN LAKE TAHOE

This home includes a huge backyard and is located near a popular walking and cycling trail that connects to downtown Columbus.

The 2,551-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Judy Minister of Minister Realty.

The 1920-built residence includes built-ins, hardwood floors and an updated kitchen. The living room stretches the entire depth of the house and opens in the back to a screened porch and patio.

The main bedroom suite features a walk-in shower with multiple showerheads. There are two additional rooms on the third floor with built-in shelves.

The lot is 262 feet deep and includes a large private back yard with lots of potential for gardening, sports or a pool.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE