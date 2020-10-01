Here's what you can get for $650,000 in Louisville, Kentucky

Low inventory is helping homes move quickly and driving property prices up in Louisville, Kentucky.

The number of active listings in Jefferson County, where Louisville is located, was down 37.48% as of Aug. 15, according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors.

Still, the number of homes sold in the county increased by 2.45% compared with August of 2019 to 1,255, and the median sale price increased 15.38% year-over-year to $225,000.

Louisville is best known for baseball bats and the bourbon and horse industries, but it’s also home to a number of major companies like GE Appliances and Yum! Brands, the parent of chains including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $650,000 budget in Louisville:

Rockcreek-Lexington Road - $649,000

This property is located on a quiet, park-like cul-de-sac.

The 3,351-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Cara King of Lenihan Sotheby’s International Realty.

The main floor of the 1923-built home features traditional style with tasteful modern updates and an easy flow between rooms. Upstairs, the master suite includes a walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom.

The property includes a large backyard with a deck and lots of space to entertain.

Little Spring Farm - $640,000

This home is located in a subdivision with amenities including a pool, clubhouse and tennis courts.

The 4,877-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, three bedrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Bob Sokoler of The Sokoler Team.

Visitors enter the spacious home through 8-foot double doors that open into a large foyer. French doors lead to the formal dining room, and the great room features a fireplace and built-ins.

The large primary suite has enough space for a sitting area, and the bathroom includes a jetted tub, dual vanity and rain shower. The finished basement includes a lounge and a theater room. Outside, there’s a deck, patio and an in-ground pool.

Highlands - $639,000

This 1900-built home has been thoughtfully updated and still maintains many classic details.

The 3,418-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Drew Martin of RE/MAX.

The all-brick house features a columned front porch with a swing and a stained glass front door. The living room includes a fireplace and large windows. The dining room has a second fireplace and exposed brick features.

The dwelling is located in a hip neighborhood within walking distance of restaurants and shopping.

