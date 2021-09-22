What you can get for $1M in Seattle

The seaport city of Seattle draws in visitors with its iconic tourist attractions like the Space Needle and downtown's Park Place Market, but Washington's largest city – known for being home to major businesses such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Boeing – also lures in folks who want to stay beyond a short trip.

Seattle's famous music scene, vast year-round outdoor activities (both on land and by sea), and diverse culture provide countless opportunities for tourists and residents alike to explore.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $3M IN BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO

For those looking to make a move to the area of more than 4 million people in the near future, there are currently more than 2,300 homes actively listed for sale in the city with a median listing price of around $750,000, according to data from Realtor.com.

Here's what you can get in Seattle with a $1 million budget:

NW 61st Street - $1,050,000

This modern standalone home built in 2016 in the heart of Ballard has a spacious floor plan with rich hardwoods on the main floor and polished concrete on the lower level, extra tall ceilings, mini splits, custom metal railings, unique light fixtures, a gas fireplace, and a covered parking space, according to the listing from Eric Schull of John L. Scott Real Estate Kent North.

The kitchen has a high-end Bertazzoni gas range, along with a unique custom barn-door feature.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $3.6M IN MANCHESTER, VERMONT

Two of the home's three bedrooms, one of its two full baths, and its laundry are all on the entry level.

The top-level master suit includes a sitting room, deck, large walk-in closet, and custom tiled rain-head shower.

46th Avenue South

This 3,970-square-foot home built in 1911 sits on a corner lot in Columbia City. According to the listing from Chris Sudore with Coldwell Banker Bain of Madison Park, the house has been updated throughout and is within walking distance of restaurants, shops, and parks.

The kitchen has acrylic cabinets and extensive quartz countertops, and opens up to a dining area. The living room has a fireplace surrounded by premium stone that extends from floor to ceiling.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a bonus mud room, and an expansive unfinished basement, in addition to its living spaces.

The outdoor area has also been completely updated with a fenced backyard, and a paver patio with a fire pit.