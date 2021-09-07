Expand / Collapse search
What you can get for $3.6M in Manchester, Vermont

Just in time for autumn colors

Real estate market booming for secondary houses

Many people are looking to buy second homes after being cooped up during the pandemic, causing housing prices to rise. FOX Business' Ashley Webster with more.

Manchester, Vermont is a New England town nestled in the Green Mountains within driving distance of New York and Boston that draws in city-dwellers looking for a getaway. But its breathtaking scenery, outdoor activities and art culture also make it a great place to set down roots – and the quaint community says new members are welcome.

Chartered in 1761 and named after Robert Montagu, 3rd Duke of Manchester, the town of roughly 4,200 people has an extensive park system, ample shopping, and is located near the Stratton Mountain Resort and Bromley Ski Resort. 

Vermont what you can get

As worker shortages drag on across the U.S., Vermont is trying to fill its employers' open positions by offering up to $7,500 to folks willing to take a job and move to the state. (iStock)

One of the most famous residents of Manchester was Robert Todd Lincoln – the only child of President Abraham Lincoln to live until adulthood – who had an estate in Manchester that can still be toured today. For those interested in making a move there is now an added bonus: Vermont is currently offering to reimburse up to $7,500 of your moving expenses if you're from out of state and take a job in The Green Mountain State.

Here's what you can get in Manchester with a budget of $3.6 million, just in time to enjoy the autumn leaves:

High Fields Lane - $3,600,000

Manchester Vermont

This Manchester home is listed for $3.6M (MHF Photography)

This 13,663-square-foot mansion on 13 acres at the base of Equinox Mountain was built in 2002 and its design was inspired by the local Lincoln family home known as Hildene, according to a feature on the property by The Wall Street Journal. 

Manchester Vermont

This Manchester home is listed for $3.6M (MHF Photography)

The original owners of the nine bedroom home with a dozen bathrooms wanted a place large enough to accommodate their large family, including their kids and grandchildren.

Manchester Vermont

This Manchester home is listed for $3.6M (MHF Photography) (Four Seasons Sotheby's )

According to the listing by Adrienne Sherwood of Four Season's Sotheby's International Realty, the house is architecturally traditional with contemporary features and state of the art mechanicals including a security system and a whole-house on-demand generator. The home has five fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with a butlers pantry, and a formal dining room.

Manchester Vermont

This Manchester home is listed for $3.6M (MFH Photography)

It also has a home theater, recreation room, gym, library and multiple family rooms for entertaining.

Located in the Green Mountains, the home is still just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and skiing