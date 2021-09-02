What you can get for $3M in Breckenridge, Colorado

Nestled at the foot of Colorado's Tenmile Range, Breckenridge is a ski town famous for its year-round abundance of outdoor activities and picturesque views. While it's always been seen as a tourist destination and popular place for purchasing vacation homes, more and more buyers began seeking to make their stay permanent with the expansion of remote work brought on by COVID-19 – and it has seen a boom in home sales this year, already far surpassing 2020's total numbers.

The mountain community 9,600 feet above sea level was founded by prospector Thomas Breckenridge in 1859. While many such settlements disappeared not long after the gold rush of the mid-1800s, Breckenridge is now the most populous municipality in Summit County, with just over 5,000 people.

According to data from Realtor.com, homes for sale in Breckenridge have a median listing price of $1,195,000. There are currently around 275 listings for the area, and we'll take you through a few homes that would fit a $3 million budget.

Whispering Pines - $2,990,000

This 3,740-square-foot Austrian-style home with moss rock exterior is set with stunning views and cottage windows that perfectly frame Quandary Peak. It sits on a 1.25-acre lot with a stream running through it that is a favorite drinking spot for the neighborhood moose population.

The builder built the home for himself "with exceptional attention to detail," according to the listing offered by Jake Himmelman of Breckenridge Associates Real Estate. Located roughly five miles south of Breckenridge, this property has rental projections of about $100K per year in revenue, the agent says.

The house has four bedrooms, four and a half baths, and a five-car garage. The main level holds the primary suite along with guest rooms that have their own connected baths and also features vaulted ceilings.

The home also has a game with a wet bar and a huge south-facing deck with a gas fire pit and hot tub.

Slalom Drive

At this 3,928-square-foot home dubbed The Lone Wolf Lodge, you can hear the rush of Middle Barton Creek that flows through at the North of the property line as you take in the 120-degree view of the Continental Divide. It shares its back property line with the 87,000 acre White River National Forest and is just a 10-minute drive from downtown Breckenridge.

"There is an abundance of wildlife that visit our home daily to include Red Fox, Pine Marten, Mule Deer and the occasional Moose and Elk," the sellers told FOX Business. "There are a variety of seed-eating birds in the winter as well as a large number of Hummingbirds in the summer." The house is not only surrounded by Lodgepole, Ponderosa and Sub Alpine fir trees but irrigated perennial gardens.

It is listed with Jan Leopold of RE/MAX Properties/69.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom home's master suite offers its own small deck overlooking the 10-mile range. The oversized two-car garage is heated, and below it is a shop. There are also two outbuildings that could be used for any type of outdoor storage, including machinery. The seller noted, "if there isn’t enough outdoor activity to keep you in shape, there is a full gym which sits on a cork floor in the lower level."

The seller says their end of Slalom Drive is occupied by longtime, quiet residents who are good neighbors, while further down the road there are second homes.