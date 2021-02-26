Here's what you can get for $1.5M in Coral Gables, Florida

Coral Gables is a Florida city offering the benefits of the state’s warm weather and low taxes, access to nearby Miami and the quiet green tranquility of a smaller community.

Could it be your next home?

Nicknamed “The City Beautiful,” Coral Gables is an early example of a planned community incorporated in 1925. Its homes feature Mediterranean revival-style architecture, and the city was carefully laid out around a main thoroughfare and with green space that was designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, who also designed New York City’s Central Park.

Coral Gables is located just southwest of Miami. It’s home to the University of Miami and the headquarters of businesses like Fresh Del Monte Product and Bacardi USA.

The affluent community is also home to a number of celebrities. Some who have reportedly purchased homes there include Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Timbaland and Pharrell.

Many homes in the city are on the National Register of Historic Places, and its Biltmore Hotel is a National Historic Landmark.

The average sale price in Coral Gables hit a high of more than $1.1 million last September, according to ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. And as of last month, homes were spending an average of fewer than 100 days on the market. The number of active listings is down from nearly 200 from January 2020 to January 2021.

Here’s a look at what you can get in Coral Gables, Florida, with a $1.5 million budget:

Alhambra Circle - $1.459 million

This home sits on an oversize lot a block from a golf course.

The 2,718-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Cristina Soler.

The home features a foyer with a vaulted ceiling. The living room has a fireplace and is open to the family room and formal dining room. There are marble floors downstairs and wood floors on both levels.

Two bedrooms are on the main floor, while the main suite and a second suite sit upstairs.

Outside, the property features a patio and pool, plus an extra-large two-car garage.

Giralda Place - $1.25 million

This two-story, seventh-floor townhome offers great views and amenities.

The 1,783-square-foot home includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the listing with Eduardo Pruna.

The home features an open floorplan with floor-to-ceiling windows. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and marble floors span through the kitchen and living room.

The primary bedroom suite offers views of downtown Coral Gables. Its bathroom features a walk-in shower and a separate soaking tub.

This townhome is move-in ready. It comes fully furnished.

The home includes a private elevator entrance that bypasses the condo building’s main lobby, but also offers direct access to the pool and leisure deck.