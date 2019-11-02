Here's what $75M will get you in the 'American Riviera'

Located on the coast of Southern California, Santa Barbara’s Mediterranean-like climate has earned the city the nickname “the American Riviera.”

Considering the climate, which has been named among the best in the U.S., it may not be a surprise that Santa Barbara and neighboring Montecito have some very wealthy residents who have built very pricey homes there.

Here’s a look at a few of those homes that are available on the market right now, courtesy of Compass real estate:

East Valley Road, Montecito

$75,000,000

12 bedrooms

10 bathrooms

Three half baths

29,438 square feet

Rancho San Carlos is a 237-acre estate that’s been owned by the same family for nearly 100 years.

The manor was designed by architect Reginald Johnson in 1931, and the home boasts classic grandeur throughout. Other buildings on the property include a barn, employee quarters, foreman’s house, paddock, ranch office, stable and workshop.

Ennisbrook Drive, Montecito

$12,750,000

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

3,129 square feet

This six-acre compound is undergoing a total renovation. It features two homes, including one with a large master suite, wine cellar and game room.

The second home has three bedrooms, a terrace with a fireplace for outdoor entertaining, a formal library and exercise studio. The property also includes a stable with four stalls.

Hidden Valley Lane, Santa Barbara

$8,950,000

Three bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Two half baths

6,503 square feet

This Mediterranean-style home sits on a 3.2-acre hilltop offering expansive views of the Santa Barbara harbor, the coast and the Channel Islands.

The gated home includes a great room, formal dining space, gourmet kitchen with casual dining space, movie theater, wine cellar, exercise room, library and an oversized three-car garage with a workshop.

Cresta Avenue, Santa Barbara

$5,748,000

Five bedrooms

Five bathrooms

One half bath

5,407 square feet

Located in the Hope Ranch community, this French country home-inspired estate was built in 2008 on close to three acres of land overlooking the Santa Ynez mountains.

The home features a master suite with dual walk-in closets, radiant heated master bathroom floor, two offices, a fireplace and a heated, covered veranda.

Garden Street, Santa Barbara

$5,500,000

Three bedrooms

Three bathrooms

One half bath

3,775 square feet

This restored Mission Revival home dates back to 1895.

The updated interiors maintain their historic feel and the home is surrounded by lush gardens with outdoor space for entertaining.

School House Road, Montecito

$4,295,000

Five bedrooms

Three bathrooms

One half bath

3,637 square feet

Sitting on just under an acre of land, this unique “Japanese farmhouse” features a custom tile roof and is surrounded by exotic plants, an expansive pool and winding paths.

The interior has been totally gutted and remodeled. It includes a private upstairs master suite, detached studio and custom bamboo kitchen cabinets.

