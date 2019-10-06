$35M California home inspired by historical Spanish palace

The Spanish palace Alhambra was the setting of many important historical events and has influenced countless artworks in various media.

It also influenced a multi-million Santa Barbara, California home that’s up for sale.

The spectacular abode currently belongs to director Kinka Usher, who’s best known for his Super Bowl commercials and who also directed the star-studded 1999 movie “Mystery Men.” But it could be yours for $35 million.

Take a look inside this architectural masterpiece, courtesy of The Agency:

Price: $35 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

Square feet: 11,947

This luxurious home blends old-world design with new world conveniences. It brings elements of Moorish, Spanish and Italianate architecture for a unique combination of historic charm.

Discretely hidden modern comforts include Crestron automation, geothermal cooling and radiant heating and a movie theater with surround sound and a DLP cinema projector.

The home has not one but two master suites, one of which features three sides of floor-to-ceiling glass, a sprawling terrace and a spa-like bathroom.

The living room is walled with double-height glass and shows off custom steel Corinthian columns. A library features coffered wood. The chef-worthy kitchen includes appliances like a rotisserie and a Bonnet range. The dining room overlooks a koi pond. The family room, with a reclaimed wood beam ceiling, includes a fireplace and descending TV.

An attached guest house includes its own living room, kitchen and bedroom suite.

The grounds offer ocean views and lush, manicured gardens. The property, which includes 2.5 acres, comes with an olive orchard, a 90,000-gallon swimming pond, a heated pool, waterfalls, bocce and pickleball courts, a fire pit, multiple lawns and a 16-seat covered pergola with its own outdoor kitchen. The property also has its own spring-fed well and a 12,000-gallon cistern.

