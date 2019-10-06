Live like a celebrity in this tranquil Santa Barbara estate

With is Mediterranean climate, Santa Barbara, California has been called the “American Riviera.”

Continue Reading Below

The city’s pleasant weather and its location along the Pacific Ocean in southern California have made the region a popular vacation spot and home for some rich and famous residents like Tim Allen, Tom Cruise, Whoopie Goldberg and Jennifer Lopez.

One of the people helping to make Santa Barbara a home for celebrities is designer and author Xorin Balbes, the founder of architecture and design firm TempleHome. Now he’s selling a newly renovated Santa Barbara estate for just under $9 million.

Here’s a look inside, courtesy of The Agency:

$8.95 million

5 bedroom

8 bathroom

7,400 + sq. feet

Originally built in 1953, Balbes has renovated the Japanese mid-century modern home with an emphasis on health, wellness and spirituality in mind, according to the listing with The Agency’s Billy Rose and Berkshire Hathaway’s Nancy Kogevinas.

Its pro-mindfulness details include meditation areas, a card-reading room and a Chumash medicine wheel. Balbes brought in an elder from the Chumash, the Native Americans who originally settled the area, to create the wheel for healing ceremonies.

The peaceful design features spread out across the 2.26-acre property, with area designed for moments of reflection and meditation featured across the grounds. The resort-like property includes panoramic ocean and mountain views.

The property’s amenities also include an in-ground pool and a three-car garage. There’s also a terraced area with a copper Japanese soaking tub and fire pits.

The design also includes features for sustainable and off-the-grid living, with solar energy, well water, chickens, fruit trees and vegetable gardens.

Inside, the home includes materials and fixtures from across Europe. Large windows bring the panoramic views inside.

Image 1 of 4

The highlight of the home may be the master suite, which has its own wing. The master bathroom even includes a separate shower for dogs.

Image 1 of 2

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE