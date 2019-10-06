Rob Lowe is selling his very expensive home. Take a look inside

From his early days as a star in classic ‘80s movies like “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire” to runs on TV shows like the political drama “The West Wing” and the comedy “Parks and Recreation,” Rob Lowe has built a solid acting career.

Now, the Montecito, California home his acting career built is on the market. Named “Oakview,” the estate offers luxury, comfort and privacy.

Here’s a look inside the estate, courtesy of The Agency:

$42.5 million

6 bedrooms

11 bathrooms

10,000 sq. feet.

Oakview may be “the finest estate to hit the market in decades,” according to the listing with The Agency.

Designed by award-winning Santa Barbara architect Don Nulty with the help of Feng Shui master David Cho, the East-Coast-inspired American architecture mixes exquisite custom detailing with contemporary amenities.

The interiors, designed by Kyle Irwin, include a chef-caliber kitchen, wine room and professional theater. There’s also an additional catering kitchen, multiple living areas including formal and informal spaces and a master suite.

The home’s design touches include vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and handmade crown moldings.

French doors lead out to a large veranda with a fireplace and outdoor living room. An outdoor kitchen includes a barbecue area.

The outdoor space includes a koi pond, rolling lawn and gardens. There’s also a pool, a tennis court with two viewing areas, gazebos and a swing hung from the estate’s namesake oak tree.

The 3.4-acre property offers views of gardens, mountains and the ocean.

There are also separate living spaces in an 800-square-foot pool cabana that includes a full kitchen and bedroom and a standalone two-bedroom guest house.

