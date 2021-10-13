Expand / Collapse search
Real Estate

Washington, DC real estate: What you can get for $2M

There are currently more than 3,500 homes for sale in Washington, DC

Tiger 21 Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt explains real estate is becoming a place for wealth preservation and creation as a long-term asset. video

Entrepreneur: Real estate is the most durable long-term asset

Real estate in Washington, D.C., has long been a hot commodity, as movers and shakers in the political realm seek a front-row seat to the happenings in our nation's capital city.

Whether you're looking to bend the ear of congress members, enjoy museums and historical sites year-round, or soak in the cultural melting pot and fabulous restaurant scene for the long term, buyers currently have more than 3,500 properties to choose from according to data from Realtor.com.

Washington DC cherry blossoms

The Washington Monument peeks through the annual cherry blossoms in bloom along the tidal basin, near the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) (Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis / Getty Images)

The site's numbers show that the median listing price for homes within D.C. is currently $629,000.

Here's what you can get in the city with a budget of $2 million:

Woodley Road NW - $1,995,000

Washington DC home

This Washington, DC home is listed for $1,995,000. (Housefli) (Housefli)

This all-brick home in Woodley Park is within walking distance of the Washington National Cathedral, the Naval Observatory and several embassies. It's also close to the Cleveland Park Metro Station.

Washington DC home

This Washington, DC home is listed for $1,995,000. (Housefli) (Housefli)

The 3,000-square-foot house has an all-brick exterior and hardwood floors throughout. Its main level includes a foyer, a living room with a fireplace, and a family room with French doors that open up to the garden according to the listing by John Pruski with Jack Realty Group.

Washington DC home

This Washington, DC home is listed for $1,995,000. (Housefli) (Housefli)

The kitchen has quartz counters, high-end appliances, and a separate door that opens to the garden.

Washington DC home

This Washington, DC home is listed for $1,995,000. (Housefli) (Housefli)

The four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home includes a fully finished attic level and lower level, the latter of which has a fireplace, a full bath, and an outside entrance.

Adams Street NW - $1,150,000

Washington DC home

This Washington, DC home is listed at $1,150,000 (Long and Foster Real Estate) (Long and Foster Real Estate)

This townhome built in 1908 features hard wood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick and has been fully updated according to the listing by Roby C. Thompson III of Long & Foster Woodley Park.

Washington DC home

This Washington, DC home is listed at $1,150,000.

The 2,600-square-foot home still has its original woodwork and trim, along with a gourmet kitchen that walks out to a deck, patio, and professionally landscaped garden.

Washington DC home

This Washington, DC home is listed for $1,150,000 (Long & Foster Real Estate) (Long & Foster Real Estate)

The three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home also brings in income with a two bedroom, one bath rental unit in the basement that currently rents at $2,150 per month.