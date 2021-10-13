Washington, DC real estate: What you can get for $2M

Real estate in Washington, D.C., has long been a hot commodity, as movers and shakers in the political realm seek a front-row seat to the happenings in our nation's capital city.

Whether you're looking to bend the ear of congress members, enjoy museums and historical sites year-round, or soak in the cultural melting pot and fabulous restaurant scene for the long term, buyers currently have more than 3,500 properties to choose from according to data from Realtor.com.

The site's numbers show that the median listing price for homes within D.C. is currently $629,000.

Here's what you can get in the city with a budget of $2 million:

Woodley Road NW - $1,995,000

This all-brick home in Woodley Park is within walking distance of the Washington National Cathedral, the Naval Observatory and several embassies. It's also close to the Cleveland Park Metro Station.

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $2.5 MILLION IN NEW ORLEANS

The 3,000-square-foot house has an all-brick exterior and hardwood floors throughout. Its main level includes a foyer, a living room with a fireplace, and a family room with French doors that open up to the garden according to the listing by John Pruski with Jack Realty Group.

The kitchen has quartz counters, high-end appliances, and a separate door that opens to the garden.

The four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home includes a fully finished attic level and lower level, the latter of which has a fireplace, a full bath, and an outside entrance.

Adams Street NW - $1,150,000

WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN SEATTLE

This townhome built in 1908 features hard wood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick and has been fully updated according to the listing by Roby C. Thompson III of Long & Foster Woodley Park.

The 2,600-square-foot home still has its original woodwork and trim, along with a gourmet kitchen that walks out to a deck, patio, and professionally landscaped garden.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home also brings in income with a two bedroom, one bath rental unit in the basement that currently rents at $2,150 per month.