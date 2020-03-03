Expand / Collapse search
JFK's former Washington home listed for $4.7M. Look inside

The former president rented DC home during his time in Congress

Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji discusses the changing trends in the American housing market.

Rising single homeownership signals confidence in real estate market: Marcus & Millichap CEO

Marcus & Millichap CEO Hessam Nadji discusses the changing trends in the American housing market.

A Federal-style home in Washington D.C.’s Georgetown where John F. Kennedy once lived was just listed for $4.675 million.

The 4,659-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Christie-Anne Weiss of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

JFK lived in this D.C. home during his time in Congress. (Credit: Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)

The historic home dates to about 1800, according to the listing. JFK and his sister, Eunice Kennedy, lived in the home in 1949 and 1950, when he was a congressman. They rented the property during their stay there.

The property has been renovated. Modern finishes have been added to the kitchen and bathrooms, but the home’s historic qualities in spaces like its grand entryway with round staircase, living room with wainscoting, wood-lined library and master bedroom with tray ceiling have been maintained.

The home dates back to the 19th century and has been completely renovated. (Credit: Ryan Corey/TTR Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home’s amenities include an attached garage, a private rear patio and a rooftop terrace that offers views of the neighborhood. It’s located within walking distance of shops, restaurants and Georgetown University.

