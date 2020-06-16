Expand / Collapse search
Former home of Phil Donahue, Marlo Thomas listed for $28M

Connecticut estate includes mansion, tennis court, beach access

By FOXBusiness
Quicken Loans CEO: Seeing record numbers in refinance, purchase applications

Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner discusses the post-coronavirus rebound in real estate and the push for mortgage refinancing.

A Connecticut home built by Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas is on the market listed at $28 million.

The former host of “Donahue” and star of “That Girl” built the home in 2007, The Wall Street Journal reported. The celebrity couple sold the home for $20 million in 2013.

The 6.5-acre waterfront estate sits on the Long Island Sound in Westport, Connecticut, according to the listing with Annette Coplit of Coldwell Banker. The 10,896-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms and one half-bath.

The Nantucket-style home features an open floorplan with a renovated kitchen, according to the listing. The family room, dining room and living room all offer water views. A first-floor bedroom suite includes a private patio. There are multiple fireplaces. Several sets of French doors open to the outdoor space.

This home built by Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas is on the market for $28 million. (Google Maps)

Upstairs, the master suite includes a cathedral ceiling, a double office, a renovated bathroom and a large dressing room, according to the listing. Windows from the master suite offer wide views of the water.

The property includes 400 feet of water frontage with a restored seawall, a gated ramp and access to a secluded beach. It includes a tennis court, too.

There’s also a separate guest wing with a private entrance and its own kitchen. And the laundry room includes three sets of washer/dryers.

