Teresa Guidice re-lists her New Jersey mansion for $2.5M: report

Teresa Giudice has re-listed the home she once shared with her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Insiders familiar with the real estate deal told Page Six that Teresa will be putting up her Montville Township, N.J. mansion for sale at around $2.5 million starting on Thursday. And the listing agent for the deal is Michelle Pais of Signature Realty NJ, who is ranked number one for total units sold on Garden State MLS.

News of the listing circulated at the same time of Teresa and Joe’s near-finalized divorce, which still needs approval from a judge to be official.

Previously, the reality TV stars listed their 6 Indian Lane home for $3.99 million when they initially faced their financial fraud legal troubles in 2014, according to a report from Trulia – a subsidiary of Zillow. The price was dropped to $3.49 million and later $2.99 million before it was taken off the market in 2015, Trulia’s price history shows.

Teresa and Joe built their six bedroom, six bathroom mansion on a vacant 3.7-acre lot that reportedly cost them $530,000 in 2002. The property was built in a chateau style and is 10,044 square feet with a grand double Cinderella staircase at its entrance.

The first floor has a gourmet kitchen with a large granite island and butler’s pantry at the center of the home. For get-togethers, there is a great room with "oversized" windows, a sweeping two-story ceiling and an upstairs balcony. A wood-burning fireplace also adds a cozy touch.

When it comes down to the master bedroom, the space has three walk-in closets, a gas fireplace and chandelier in addition to an onyx tile bathroom that has a steam shower and soaking tub.

The couple raised their four daughters in the home, and of course, the property has been featured in Bravo’s reality TV show “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since Teresa’s debut in 2009.

As to why the reality starlet is letting go of the mansion, Page Six’s unnamed insider said, “Teresa’s just ready to start a new chapter.”

Teresa and Joe have lived separately after pleading guilty to financial fraud in 2014 and serving prison sentences. Joe, who had a steeper 41-month sentence versus his ex-wife’s 15-month sentence (11 of which she served), was deported to Italy and has had three appeals denied.