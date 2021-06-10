Tommy Hilfiger buys Palm Beach home for $21 million

Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger just paid $21 million for a waterfront home in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the real estate publication, The Real Deal.

The 5,047-square-foot home sits beside the Intracoastal Waterway with a private concrete dock. It has three bedrooms.

Photos from the former listing show the 2006-built Mediterranean-style home has rows of columns supporting high arched ceilings, ornate fireplaces and other fine finishes. The large owner’s suite has a step-in shower, a separate garden tub, double vanities and water views.

Outside, the property features a pool, putting green, columned courtyard and an outdoor fireplace. Hedges and palm trees offer privacy.

The fashion designer couple purchased the property via a "limited liability company" (LLC), The Real Deal reported. Christian Angle of Christian Angle Real Estate represented both the buyers and sellers, according to Realtor.com.

Property records list the sellers as Donald and Irene Dizney, the owners of Ocala equestrian facility Double Diamond Farm, who paid $3.9 million for the property in 2003.

This isn’t the Hilfigers’ only Palm Beach home. They paid $9 million for a smaller "turnkey" property in March after selling a larger estate in Greenwich, Connecticut. The Palm Beach Daily News reported the couple planned to live in that Palm Beach house while renovating a larger property in the area.

The Hilfigers also sold another South Florida property for $28 million, The Real Deal reported last month. That Golden Beach home was once featured in Architectural Digest.