Did Tom Brady buy this Connecticut house?

New England Patriots fans have closely watched as rumors about Tom Brady’s house hunt have come and gone. Will he leave the Boston area? Is he really moving to Greenwich, Connecticut? Could the GOAT really sign on with another team?

Seemingly every rumor that Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen had purchased a specific property has later been debunked. But now The Real Deal has identified a luxurious Greenwich home that the celebrity couple may have bought, based on pieces of the various tales.

The lakefront home sold for about $8.5 million in early November, property records show. A deed recorded on Nov. 4 shows the property was transferred from Hurlingham Drive LLC to Hurlingham Green LLC. Limited liability corporations are a popular tool for the rich and famous to keep their status as the owner of a given property hidden.

If Brady and Bündchen are the buyers, they’re keeping quiet about it. So are the brokers of the sale, who didn’t immediately respond to questions from FOX Business.

The 14.5-acre property sits on the bank of Converse Lake, in the ritzy Conyers Farm neighborhood near the Connecticut-New York border. The listing, which remains online, shows that the gated English-manor-style home includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and three half-baths.

Bündchen recently said that she hopes to live “somewhere nice.”

The 12,377-square-foot home is “perfect for wonderful daily living and fabulous entertaining,” according to the listing. It features amenities like a movie theater, gym and billiards room. Videos used to market the property show off its many luxurious spaces.

The property also includes a tennis court, heated in-ground pool and an outdoor barbecue and fireplace. A small island in the lake is also included and can be reached by kayak.

For Pats fans, the move could be concerning. The property is more than three hours from Gillette Stadium, according to Google Maps, but just an hour and 15 minutes from MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and Jets.

The couple did list their Massachusetts mansion for $40 million in August, and they cut the price to $34 million in October. They were reportedly seen packing up to move recently.

