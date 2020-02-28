Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady's wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen hopes to live 'somewhere nice'

The Brazilian mom of two took questions from some of her 15.7M Instagram followers

By FOXBusiness
Where would Tom Brady go if he left the Patriots?

Sports Commentator and former New York Jets player Erik Coleman discusses Tom Brady’s next potential career move and the championship matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Supermodel and author Gisele Bundchen, who is married to famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady, told her large social media following she loves living in New England, but is happy to move wherever her husband “is happy playing.”

Bundchen, Brady and their two young children, Vivi and Ben, have lived in Brookline, Massachusetts, a town outside of Boston, for 12 years, she said Thursday while answering followers’ questions on Instagram. Brady also has a son from a previous marriage.

“Well, I would love to know where I’m going to be living this year, but I don’t know that yet,” the 39-year-old told her 15.7 million followers with a laugh, when asked where she and the family would be living this year. “But hopefully somewhere nice, and wherever my husband is happy playing."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrives for the 2019 Met Gala on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Brady’s future has been the subject of widespread speculation as questions swirl about whether the 42-year-old will remain with the six-time Super Bowl champs, or if he’ll move on to another team. Brady's current contract with the Patriots will expire on March 18, when NFL free agency begins.

Bundchen was lighthearted as she answered questions – in several different languages, nonetheless – and her kids could be seen and heard milling about in the background.

When asked if she liked living in New England, she responded: "I love it."

“My kids love it, they love the snow," she continued. "As a Brazilian, I have a little harder time with the cold, but I really can appreciate the beauty of the seasons there.”

The family’s staffers were seen packing up their Brookline mansion in February, shortly after Brady announced in a Hulu Super Bowl ad that he was “not going anywhere,” according to The Daily Mail.

The British tabloid also reported that the parents were looking at schools for their young children in Nashville, Tenn.

Meanwhile, the Brady family is reportedly living temporarily in Connecticut or New York.