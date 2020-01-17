CT Gov. Ned Lamont welcomes Tom Brady amid conflicting Greenwich mansion reports

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont may have been premature in welcoming NFL legend Tom Brady as his state’s newest resident this week.

Continue Reading Below

Lamont shared a Hartford Courant article on Twitter that cited a report from Boston-area radio station WEEI, which reported Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, had moved their family to a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, that they allegedly purchased in November.

“Other governors have tried to lure @Patriots here to CT – 30 years later, we’re glad to finally land one of the greatest quarterbacks ever,” Lamont wrote. “Welcome, neighbor @TomBrady!”

RAIDERS' MOVE TO LAS VEGAS HAS KEY FINANCIAL PERK FOR FREE AGENTS

But at present, it’s unclear if reports that Brady has relocated to Connecticut are accurate. Claims that Brady had purchased a Greenwich mansion first surfaced last November and spread quickly online. However, Compass Real Estate, the firm handling the sale of the home he allegedly bought, told NBC Sports Boston that Brady was not the mansion’s buyer.

Patriots insider Tom Curran reiterated the report was false earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen placed their home in Brookline, Massachusetts, up for sale last summer, but that mansion is still on the market.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Lamont’s tweet was still live as of Friday afternoon. Representatives for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brady’s whereabouts and living arrangements are a source of rampant speculation ahead of NFL free agency. The six-time Super Bowl winner is set to hit the open market for the first time in his NFL career this spring, and he has yet to say whether he plans to return to the Patriots or sign with a new franchise.

FOX Business reported earlier this week that a report that Brady’s family suite at Gillette Stadium, home of the Patriots, had been “cleaned out” was false.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM