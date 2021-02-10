Expand / Collapse search
Tennis legend Caroline Wozniacki, NBA All-Star David Lee sell Fisher Island, Florida home for $16.25M

Island is home to wealthiest ZIP code in US

Sotheby's International Realty CEO Philip White provides insight into millennials entering the housing market and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on real estate.video

Real estate market trends show 'big is better' amid pandemic: Sotheby's International Realty CEO

Sotheby's International Realty CEO Philip White provides insight into millennials entering the housing market and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on real estate.

A luxurious waterfront condo on the Florida island that's home to the wealthiest ZIP code in the U.S. just sold for $16.25 million.

The sellers were Caroline Wozniacki, the Danish tennis legend with 30 Women’s Tennis Association singles titles to her name, and her husband, former NBA All-Star center David Lee.

The fully-furnished 8,430-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the former listing.

Built in 2016, the condo features an open floorplan with 10-foot ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. It includes a private elevator.

The owner’s suite includes a private lounge space and terrace. The en suite bathroom has a soaking tub and a huge walk-in shower.

There is an additional 2,471 square feet of outdoor space on the home’s wraparound terraces. Views from the home include the Atlantic Ocean and downtown Miami.

Fisher Island is an exclusive community located just south of Miami Beach. It can only be accessed by boat. It offers its residents a golf course, beach club, tennis courts and two deepwater marinas.

This particular home is located in Palazzo Del Sol, a 46-unit building that has been called the “most exclusive building” on the island. Additional amenities in the building include a movie theater, private massage rooms, heated zero-edge pool and private bars.

The home just hit the market on Jan. 6 asking $17.5 million. It sold just over a month later. The Jills Zeder Group represented both the sellers and the buyer.