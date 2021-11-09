Top luxury home listings in America's largest cities

With the luxury home market continuing to boom, FOX Business decided to take a look at the priciest current listings in each of America's largest cities.

The folks over at Realtor.com were happy to oblige and provided us with the top listings available on the multi-list, but note that these findings exclude pocket listings and those for sale off market.

So, if you've got tens (or hundreds) of millions of dollars burning a hole in your pocket or just want to take a peek at some premiere luxury homes, here are some of the most expensive listings in the biggest U.S. markets today:

New York City – $169 million

Image 1 of 4

HOUSES IN THE HAMPTONS: A LOOK INTO LONG ISLAND'S LUXURY REAL ESTATE

This Penthouse sits on the very top floor of luxury tower 432 Park Avenue, 96 stories high overlooking Central Park with 360-degree views of Manhattan. With 8,255-square-feet of living space, it has 6 bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms.

According to the listing by Ryan Serhant, founder and CEO of SERHANT, the "apex Penthouse is a sky mansion," and "one-of-one," never listed before. All the home's luxury furniture by Fendi, Bentley, and Hermes are included in the sale – and so is the artwork.

The amenities in the building include a private restaurant and lounge, a 75-foot indoor poll, a fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, library, billiards room, conference roomand a children's playroom.

Los Angeles – $250 million

This new construction in Beverly Hills is slated to be a 19 bedroom, 25.5 bathroom mansion on a lot that spans more than 36 acres.

According to the listing by Rodrigo Iglesias with Hilton & Hyland, it is "the largest property ever permitted in the city of LA."

The features cited include a bowling lane, wine tasting room, cigar lounge, wine cellar, five-car garage, two saunas, pool with bar, and a waterfall.

MARILYN MONROE'S WEST HOLLYWOOD HOME LISTS FOR $2.49M

Chicago – $30 million

Image 1 of 4

TRUMPS SELLING PRIZED WASHINGTON, DC HOTEL FOR $375 MILLION

This home on the 89th floor of the Trump International Hotel & Tower at 401 N. Wabash Ave. has five bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms, and 14,260 square feet of living space that include 18-foot insulated windows.

The listing by Chezi Rafaeli with Coldwell Banker Realty states "nothing like this has ever been or will ever be on the market again, offering 360-degree views of the city [and Lake Michigan]."

Amenities in the building include a health club, outdoor space, a club room and four penthouse-level parking spaces.

Houston – $29.5 million

Image 1 of 4

‘SCHITT’S CREEK' MANSION GETS RELISTED WITH $17.4M ASKING PRICE

This 26,638-square-foot home sits on a 4.19 acre lot in the heart of Houston at The Manor on Carnarvon.

According to the listing by Gigi Huang of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, it was "crafted in the finest luxury details, gold gilded accents, patina wall panels, silk upholstered walls, vaulted ceilings, authentic walnut flooring and French antique fountains."

The home has an elevator, wet bar, wine room, parterre garden and pool.

Phoenix – $9.98 million

Image 1 of 4

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This five bedroom, seven bathroom new construction has 8,132 square feet of living space and is called an "award winning architecture masterpiece" in the listing by Maximilian Schopen De Melo with America One Luxury Real Estate.

In addition to its indoor features, the gated estate has two indoor-outdoor bars, multiple outdoor patios, a fireplace and outdoor kitchen along with a negative edge pool. The home offers 250' views, nestled in the Phoenix Mountain Preserver and Crown Canyon.