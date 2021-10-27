Houses in the Hamptons: A look into Long Island’s luxury real estate

The Hamptons are world-renowned for beautiful beaches, high-end shopping and an A-list crowd but the pot of gold at the end of Long Island is the town’s exclusive luxury real estate inventory.

FOX Business’ "Mansion Global" toured two estates in the beach town out east – the first being a modern-style home surrounded by miles of secluded farmland. The Water Mill, NY, property at 989 Deerfield Rd, spanning 10,000 square feet on just under an acre of land, sold for $10.45 million.

The six-bed, six-bath estate is organized into split levels that separate entertainment spaces from living and private areas. Upon entering the home, the foyer features floor-to-ceiling windows to pull in property scenery.

Owner and designer Derek Axelrod explained how the home’s modern style was designed to capture these views of preserved land through wide glass paneling. Axelrod said visitors have described the home as more of a resort, taking into consideration the large pool with sundeck, fitness center and meditation room included in the amenities.

"It’s a one in a million property," he said. "It’s more of a lifestyle… The cantilevered staircase, the glass that we used around the foyer -- it’s a very, very special home with a special look."

The main level sports an open floor plan for all-star entertaining furnished with a lava rock island and dining table, a built-in bar and an expansive, custom-made metal bookshelf, all leading into the living room fit with a grey stone entertainment center.

On the bottom level, the screening room is surrounded by black leather panels covering the walls. Upstairs, the master suite presents a massive walk-in closet and a master bath embellished with a stone vanity, exposed shower and a mirror with built-in television.

Southampton is home to the second estate, showing off the traditional shingle-style beach house look. The enormous nine-bed, 12-bath mansion expands 7,660 square feet and sits on a standout 3.7 acres of oceanfront land.

But the size of the property isn’t even flaunting the biggest numbers – 5 Fair Lea Road, one of the most prestigious streets in the area, is gracing the market with a $49 million price tag.

Listing agent Marcella O’Callaghan shared that the most unique and rare aspect of the home is its location right on the water with exclusive beach access, while still ensuring privacy behind the traditional Hamptons high hedges.

"This house is prime real estate in The Hamptons," she said. "There are very few homes where you can stroll down your own little path and be right on one of the most beautiful beaches in the world."

The house’s other amenities include a grass tennis court, a nearly Olympic-sized swimming pool and a putting green. The façade of the home features a wide wrap-around porch on both first and second levels.

As an 80-year-old structure, the main sitting areas of the home are dressed in traditional millwork and wood flooring with warm and playful design accents. Double French doors provide light-soaked rooms and outdoor access on top and bottom floors. The third floor continues the amenities with a game room and entertainment center.