'Schitt's Creek' mansion gets relisted with $17.5M asking price

The "Schitt’s Creek" mansion is back on the market and its asking price is a little higher this time around.

This TV famous luxury property has been exclusively listed by the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass in the U.S., according to South West News Service – a British news agency.

Lead agent Daniel Milstein and Aaron Kirman have put the 12-bedroom property up for sale, which is located at 30 Fifeshire Road in Toronto.

Milstein told FOX Business the property’s current asking price is $17.5 million. That’s $2.5 million more than what sellers reportedly asked for last year by Khoren Mardoyan of Homelife/Vision Realty Inc. – a real estate brokerage in North York, Canada.

The 24,000 square foot French-inspired estate is known in the Toronto area as "La Belle Maison."

In "Schitt’s Creek," the grand mansion served as the Rose family’s residence before they fell into financial ruin and scrambled to survive with a motel operation.

The property is built to resemble a 17th-century chateau and has a list of luxe amenities, including more than a dozen bathrooms, a banquet hall, an outdoor pool and patio, a home theater and billiard room, wine cellar, gym, indoor pool, sauna and a 24-hour alarm system.

Architecture connoisseurs will surely appreciate La Belle Maison’s Sistine Chapel-inspired frescoes and craft carved limestone exterior in addition to its many balustrades, ceiling motifs and marble staircases.

"The buyer for this home would probably be somebody who's looking for a decadent home in the central part of Toronto or somebody who's looking for a second home in Canada," Milstein told FOX Business in a phone interview.

"In terms of aesthetics, it’s a luxury Parisian estate that meets 21st-century modern," he continued.

"The property features a really expansive lower level banquet hall area that can be used for private events for a foreign or domestic buyer. It’s located in a very central part of the city, which is kind of rare for Toronto properties."

According to listing data on Zillow, La Belle Maison has been put on the market on and off since November 2018.

The mansion isn’t the only "Schitt’s Creek" property that has been put up for sale. The dormitory that served as the show’s motel – 308399 Hockley Road in Orangeville, Ontario – has also been looking for a buyer. In September 2020, the property hit the market for an undisclosed amount. Six months later, Deadline reported the asking price was $1.6 million.

"Schitt’s Creek" is a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Pop TV creation, and features Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy in leading roles. The show received international acclaim after it was picked up by Netflix.

The six-season series went on to be nominated for 19 Primetime Emmy Awards. Nine of those awards were won in 2020 after the show concluded.