Marilyn Monroe's West Hollywood home lists for $2.49M

If you want to live in a condominium where Marilyn Monroe once lived, it’s going to cost you a pretty penny.

The Old Hollywood actress briefly stayed in the penthouse of Granville Towers after her divorce from New York Yankees outfielder Joe DiMaggio in 1954, and now the condo is up for sale with a $2.49 million asking price.

This luxurious two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo has been listed by Amanda Lynn, Gina Michelle and George Ouzounian from The Agency – a full-service real estate brokerage and lifestyle company.

The buyer who purchases this historic West Hollywood home at 1424 North Crescent Heights Boulevard will be welcome to a 2,032 square foot French Normandy-style unit.

Late architect Leland Bryant is credited with designing Granville Towers and other iconic buildings alongside Samuel Coine, according to The Agency.

While the Granville Towers were constructed in 1930, the penthouse has been updated with modern home features, including Viking appliances, steel cabinetry, "spa-like" restrooms, "glistening" hardwood floors and a circular staircase.

The most notable home feature would have to be the unit’s floor-to-ceiling skylight windows and built-in window seats, which offer expansive city and mountain views that can be seen while lounging. If entertaining is a must, the two-level condo includes a formal dining room with a "dazzling" chandelier.

Monroe’s former residence also offers gated living security and amenities with a 24-hour doorman, exclusive clubhouse, courtyard, garden, pool and spa and garage.

The condo is centrally located in Los Angeles and sits between Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights.

According to the listing’s MLS number, The Agency listed the famous condo on Oct. 28.

FOX Business reached out to The Agency for comment.

The real estate brokerage notes that other celebrities have lived in the condo after Monroe. The current owner reportedly purchased the condo from Portia De Rossi – Ellen DeGeneres’s wife – in 2003, according to the New York Post. Sale records on Redfin show the penthouse unit sold for $860,000 that year.

The property has been listed on and off since July 2018, according to the publicly-traded real estate brokerage.