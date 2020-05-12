Kelly Clarkson lists $10M Los Angeles estate: Look inside

A massive modern home in Los Angeles that reportedly belongs to “American Idol” Kelly Clarkson just hit the market for $9.99 million.

The 9,839-square-foot home in Encino, Calif., includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass.

TMZ reported that Clarkson, singer of hits like “Broken & Beautiful” and “Since U Been Gone,” is the seller. Property records indicate she bought the property for $8.5 million in 2018.

Clarkson’s home offers an open floor plan with features like beamed ceilings, a sprawling kitchen with three islands, fireplaces and an outdoor lounge, according to the listing. There’s also a theater with stadium seating,

The luxurious master suite includes another fireplace, a lounge, a massive walk-in closet, two bathrooms and a private patio.

A separate two-level guest house includes a full kitchen and two more bedrooms and bathrooms.

Outside, the “park-like” estate features a pool, spa, fire pit and full kitchen with a pizza oven and two more islands. The property is walled and lined with privacy hedges, and there’s also a three-car garage.

