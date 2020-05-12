Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Kelly Clarkson lists $10M Los Angeles estate: Look inside

'American Idol' singer owns huge luxurious home

By FOXBusiness
close
LoanDepot CEO, former E-Trade Mortgage CEO and former Lendingtree CEO Anthony Hsieh on mortgage rates, home-buying and coronavirus’ impact on real estate.video

Real estate transactions amid coronavirus remain ‘very strong’: Mortgage lender

LoanDepot CEO, former E-Trade Mortgage CEO and former Lendingtree CEO Anthony Hsieh on mortgage rates, home-buying and coronavirus’ impact on real estate.

A massive modern home in Los Angeles that reportedly belongs to “American Idol” Kelly Clarkson just hit the market for $9.99 million.

Continue Reading Below

The 9,839-square-foot home in Encino, Calif., includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende of Compass.

Kelly Clarkson is selling this California home for $9.995 million. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

BRAVO TV STAR’S CALIFORNIA BEACH HOUSE LISTED FOR $2.7M

TMZ reported that Clarkson, singer of hits like “Broken & Beautiful” and “Since U Been Gone,” is the seller. Property records indicate she bought the property for $8.5 million in 2018.

Clarkson’s home offers an open floor plan with features like beamed ceilings, a sprawling kitchen with three islands, fireplaces and an outdoor lounge, according to the listing. There’s also a theater with stadium seating,

Image 1 of 3

Kelly Clarkson is selling this California home for $9.995 million. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY LIVING IN TYLER PERRY’S $18M BEVERLY HILLS MANSION: REPORT

The luxurious master suite includes another fireplace, a lounge, a massive walk-in closet, two bathrooms and a private patio.

Image 1 of 5

Kelly Clarkson is selling this California home for $9.995 million. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

A separate two-level guest house includes a full kitchen and two more bedrooms and bathrooms.

Outside, the “park-like” estate features a pool, spa, fire pit and full kitchen with a pizza oven and two more islands. The property is walled and lined with privacy hedges, and there’s also a three-car garage.

Image 1 of 4

Kelly Clarkson is selling this California home for $9.995 million. (Cameron Carothers for Compass)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS