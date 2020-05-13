Walt Disney 'Technicolor Dream House' listed for $1M

Walt Disney's former "Technicolor Dream House" in Palm Springs, California, is on the market for just over $1 million.

The Walt Disney Company co-founder and his wife, Lillian, had the home built in 1962 and used it "as a retreat in their later years," according to the listing with Michael Erives of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Leaskou Partners.

The colorful midcentury modern home was built around the time the black-and-white "Walt Disney Presents" was phased out for "Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color," the Orange County Register previously reported.

The 2,443-square-foot, single-story home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, all en suite. The house maintains much of its original character, though the interior has been updated with more modern fixtures and finishes that match the midcentury style.

The house's large windows offer mountain views from the front and back.

The backyard includes a swimming pool and spa, as well as a covered dining area, and the property backs onto the second fairway of a golf course.

The home remained in Disney's family for decades after his 1966 death until relatives sold it for $650,000 in 2015. The property changed hands again in 2017 for $865,000, real estate records show.

Anyone interested may need to move fast. The listing indicates there's already an offer in on the property.

