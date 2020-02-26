Super Tuesday 2020 candidates’ homes share a look into politicians’ personal lives

With a significant number of delegates up for grabs in Super Tuesday’s primaries, it’s not unusual for poor-performing candidates to drop out on or shortly after the big voting day.

For many of the Democrats currently in the race, they’ll be able to pick between several homes to return to when they do drop out as they own homes in their home districts and Washington, D.C. Some also have vacation homes. And then there’s Mike Bloomberg, who owns numerous luxury properties.

Here’s a look at the candidates’ homes:

Joe Biden

Biden and wife, Jill, own a 5,748-square-foot lakefront home in Wilmington, Delaware. The home includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath, according to country property records. The secluded home sits on a 4-acre lot away from the road.

The couple bought the home for $350,000 in 1996. It’s assessed at $525,000 today, records show.

The Bidens also own a vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. They paid $2.7 million for the beach house in 2017, property records show. The 4,786-square-foot home includes six bedrooms — including three masters — five bathrooms and one half-bath, according to a former real estate listing. It also has a pool, three fireplaces, multiple decks and an outdoor kitchen, and it sits within walking distance of the beach.

Biden also rented a McClean, Virginia, mansion last year that once belonged to Alexander Haig, the late White House chief of staff and secretary of state, The Wall Street Journal reported. The five-bedroom Georgian-style home has been listed for rent for $20,000 per month.

Mike Bloomberg

The billionaire self-funding his campaign is the wealthiest candidate in the race for president and owns more properties than any other candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

New York City property records show that its former mayor owns at least two homes in the pricey Upper East Side, a townhouse that cost him $3.5 million in 1986 and a condo he bought in 2000. Bloomberg also owns five units in a co-op next door to his townhouse through an LLC that he used to expand his home, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Bloomberg also owns an 1820s farmhouse in Westchester County, New York, according to the report. He bought the property for $3.6 million in 2000. It includes four bedrooms and an indoor riding ring. In 2011, he paid $4.5 million for an adjacent property, combining them into one.

Outside New York, Bloomberg has a Palm Beach County, Florida, estate he paid $11.9 million for in 2016, records show. The 5-acre lot includes a Mediterranean-style home and guest house plus lots of outdoor space with a pool, gazebo and full outdoor kitchen, according to a former listing.

Bloomberg also has a four-bedroom home in the Mountain Haus, a Vail, Colorado, condo building that offers hotel-like amenities including a pool, daily maid service and room service from the on-site restaurant, New York Magazine reported.

He also owns a 6,266-square-foot home in London, which he bought for $25 million in 2015 and a 6,000-square-foot Bermuda estate he bought in 1998, according to the report.

Bernie Sanders

Sanders and his wife, Jane O’Meara Sanders, own a Colonial-style home in Burlington, Vermont, that they paid $405,000 for in 2009, Forbes reported.

The senator also has a row house in Washington near the Capitol, which cost him $489,000 in 2007, according to the report.

The couple also owns a lakefront vacation home in North Hero, Vermont, which they bought for $575,000 in 2016 using in part money from Sanders’ book advances, according to Forbes. The 1,883-square-foot log house includes four bedrooms, two bedrooms and one half-bath, according to a former listing.

Elizabeth Warren

Warren owns a 3,728-square-foot home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with her husband, who is a professor at Harvard Law.

The three-story Victorian was built in 1890 and includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath, according to city property records.

The couple paid $447,000 for the home in 1995, and its value is now assessed at $2.8 million, records show.

Warren also has a 1,400-square-foot condo in Washington she bought for $740,000 in 2013, according to the Washington Post. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located in D.C.’s Penn Quarter, a hip walkable neighborhood with restaurants and museums.

