Huge Florida lodge listed for $8.2M includes white sand beaches, acres of forest

A massive $8.2 million log lodge that looks like it belongs somewhere in the Rockies is actually located in northern Florida less than an hour from the beach.

The 1,249-acre Timber Creek Lodge property includes a 16,015-square-foot home with eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, plus 8,552 square-feet of decks, porches and garage, according to the listing with Jon Kohler & Associates. It's located in Crestview, just north of Destin.

It may be the largest log cabin in the South, according to the brokers.

The highlight of the property may be the land itself. More than three miles of creek flow through the tree-filled land, and the creeks include white-sand beaches.

"It's shallow, the water is pure," owner Frank Barnes said in a video promoting the listing. "You could drink the water right out of the creek."

There are also three ponds stocked with bass, bream and catfish. And there are multiple hunting blinds. The timber's value has been estimated at $1,600 per acre, according to the listing.

The home, built in 2007, includes custom woodwork throughout, a front door handcrafted in Vermont and stone imported from Colorado. An elevator connects all three floors, and the home's spaces for fun include a billiards/game room with a stone fireplace, a movie/media room, a stone-lined wine cellar and a screened-in cooking room with a grill.

The master suite covers an entire 1,266-square-foot wing. It features a fireplace and the master bathroom has dual vanities, a double shower with a waterfall and a hot tub. The master also connects to the third-floor balcony, which overlooks a sandy beach on the creek.

The heated and cooled garage has room for 22 cars. There's storage for tractors and other equipment that is included with the sale.

The lodge is located 10 minutes from an airport and a short drive to beaches, shopping, dining, golf and other entertainment.

