The best cities for an investment in the housing market

There are plenty of things to consider when thinking about buying a home but making sure you’re making a good investment is one of them.

Last week, Curbed published a report that found which U.S. cities are the best housing markets specifically for making a good investment in a home.

The overall results ended up being focused all in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, where “property values are predicted to increase in the long term,” Curbed reported.

For its report, the real estate website analyzed information and local real estate prices from the Urban Land Institute, Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors.

To see the results, here are the five best cities for making an investment in housing, according to Curbed.

San Antonio, Texas

Population: 1.49 million.

Median home price: $184,322.

Dallas

Population: 1.34 million.

Median home price: $233,148.

Charlotte, N.C.

Population: 859,035.

Median home price: $248,811.

Raleigh, N.C.

Population: 464,758.

Median home price: $284,246.

Charleston, S.C.

Population: 130,113

Median home price: $328,110

