The best cities for an investment in the housing market

All five cities are focused in Texas and the Carolinas

By FOXBusiness
Overpriced housing bad for economy: Investor

The Bahnsen Group CIO David Bahnsen and the Capitalist Pig hedge fund manager Jonathan Hoenig discuss the American housing market, Apple’s share price and online retail.

There are plenty of things to consider when thinking about buying a home but making sure you’re making a good investment is one of them.

Last week, Curbed published a report that found which U.S. cities are the best housing markets specifically for making a good investment in a home.

The overall results ended up being focused all in Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, where “property values are predicted to increase in the long term,” Curbed reported.

For its report, the real estate website analyzed information and local real estate prices from the Urban Land Institute, Realtor.com and the National Association of Realtors.

To see the results, here are the five best cities for making an investment in housing, according to Curbed.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas, is pictured. (iStock)

Population: 1.49 million.

Median home price: $184,322.

Dallas

Downtown Dallas, Texas, is pictured. (iStock) (iStock)

Population: 1.34 million.

Median home price: $233,148.

Charlotte, N.C.

Downtown Charlotte, N.C., is pictured. (iStock)

Population: 859,035.

Median home price: $248,811.

Raleigh, N.C.

Downtown Raleigh, N.C., is pictured at night. (iStock)

Population: 464,758.

Median home price: $284,246.

Charleston, S.C.

Charleston, S.C., is pictured. (iStock)

Population: 130,113

Median home price: $328,110

