Home prices rise in December on low rates, inventory

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 2.9% in December

Associated Press
FOX Business' Deirdre Bolton says Millennials are buying tons of homes now that they're reaching the typical home buying age. Nicholas Wealth Management president David Nicholas maintained that while it's good home sales are going up, supply is going down, which means higher home prices.

WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in December as mortgage rates remained low and a falling supply of available properties set off bidding wars between buyers.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index climbed 2.9% in December from a year earlier after posting a 2.5% gain in November.

Prices rose in all 20 cities, led by increases of 6.5% in Phoenix, 5.3% in Charlotte, North Carolina and 5.2% in Tampa, Florida. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York.

Just 1.42 million homes were on the market at the end of January, down nearly 11% from a year earlier. The limited supply pushes prices higher. The rate for a benchmark 30-year, benchmark mortgage loan was 3.49% last week, down from 4.35% a year earlier.

Prices in the 20 cities are up 63% from the low they reached in March 2012 in the wake of the financial crisis and 6% above their July 2006 pre-crisis peak.