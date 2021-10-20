Little Rock, Arkansas real estate: What you can get for $1.2 million

Little Rock sits on the banks of the Arkansas River, and was given its name by French explorer Jean-Baptiste Benard de la Harpe in the early 1700s for a rock formation travelers used as a landmark.

Today, Arkansas' capital city is home to more than 700,000 people, several major corporations, and it serves as a shipping hub.

Residents and visitors alike enjoy the city's cultural institutions such as the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, along with outdoor activities such as hiking and boating. City dwellers are also just a stone's throw from Arkansas' world famous duck hunting areas.

There are currently more than 1,200 homes for sale in Little Rock according to the latest data from Realtor.com, with a median listing price of $218,000.

Here's what you can get in Little Rock on a $1.2 million budget:

Chenal Circle - $1,130,000

This 1991 home has been completely remodeled according to the listing by Valentine Hansen with RE/MAX Properties, and it is surrounded by multi-million-dollar properties. It has appraised for $1.3 million.

The home is described as having a versatile floor plan, with the option of spaces to be used for offices, a media room, separate guest suites or a bonus room that a buyer could make their own.

The house has six bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

The listing agent says the home's back yard is an oasis with room for a pool.

St. John's Court - $1,075,000

This custom home built in 2009 has "abundant light" according to the listing by Conley Golden of The Janet Jones Company Relators. It has 5,818 square feet of finished living space with an additional 1,000 feet of bonus area in the lower level that is heated and cooled.

The master suite is on the main level, and features his and her closets along with separate vanities and heated floors in the master bath. There is also a study right off the main suite.

The kitchen has all stainless appliances with a wine rack and exposed brick, and it opens to a great room and breakfast space. There is also a formal dining area and a butler's pantry.

The listing calls the home's outdoor space "amazing," and the great room has a wall of windows that overlooks a wooded vista.