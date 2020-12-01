'Queen of Versailles' Florida mega-mansion still under construction, reportedly nearing completion

The enormous unfinished mansion featured in the documentary “The Queen of Versailles” is still under construction, but now finally may be nearing completion.

Jackie Siegel, the subject of the 2012 movie and wife of timeshare company Westgate Resorts CEO David Siegel, told New England Cable News that it will take about 18 months to finish the project.

She added that she will “document the whole process of finishing the house in the form of a TV show” which will be on sometime next year, but declined to give more details.

The 108,381-square-foot Windermere, Florida, home will contain 13 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms when it’s finished, according to county property records. It’s assessed at just under $4 million and has a $65,000 annual tax bill.

“It’s the same size as a super Walmart,” Jackie Siegel told NECN.

The couple bought the lakefront property in 2003 and started construction in 2004.

The home has a 20-car garage and multiple pools, according to a former real estate listing. It stands three stories tall and features grand amenities like a ballroom, a stained glass dome, two-story wine cellar, dining room that seats 50 and a two-lane bowling alley. There are four fireplaces and 10 “satellite kitchens” in addition to the main chef’s kitchen.

The documentary showed the couple’s efforts to build what they claimed would be the largest modern house in the U.S., named after the historic French royal palace. However, construction was delayed in 2009 as the Great Recession impacted Westgate and the family’s finances.

The Siegels listed the home for sale asking $75 million in 2011 and dropped the price to $65 million the next year. It didn’t sell.

Work on the home slowed again after Jackie and David’s 18-year-old daughter, Victoria, died from an opioid overdose in 2015.

The project had another small setback last year when welders started a small fire inside, WKMG reported. At the time, Jackie Siegel told the TV station that she expected the home to be finished by the spring of 2020.