Gwyneth Paltrow's onetime NYC home listed for $15.5M

The opulent New York City townhouse where Gwyneth Paltrow spent her teenage years has been listed for sale with an asking price of $15.5 million.

Paltrow is the actress best known for roles in movies like “Shakespeare in Love” and the founder of lifestyle brand Goop, which has released attention-grabbing items like the $75 “This Smells Like My Vagina” scented candle.

Her parents, TV producer Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner, owned the property in Manhattan’s posh Upper East Side from 1984 to 1992, according to property records.

The 7,205-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half-baths, according to the listing with Paula Del Nunzio of Brown Harris Stevens.

The home is located around the corner from Central Park and lets in lots of natural light. It dates back to the 1890s and original details have been “meticulously maintained,” according to the listing. There are six wood-burning fireplaces throughout the home.

The entrances open to the garden floor, which features a grand foyer and eat-in kitchen. The kitchen opens to a lush private garden which incredibly hosts an orange tree the listing claims bears fruit year-round.

Up a level, the parlor floor has a gallery landing, a living room and a formal dining room, as well as a butler’s pantry connecting to the kitchen below.

The third floor features a library with a fireplace and a wet bar. There’s also the primary bedroom suite which features dual baths and closets.

The next two floors have five more bedrooms and a terrace.