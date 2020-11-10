Shaq cuts $3 million off asking price for Florida home

Maybe the price was too Shaq-sized?

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has cut $3 million off the asking price of his Windermere, Florida, mansion, from $19.5 million to $16.5 million.

O’Neal bought the home in 1993 for a little under $4 million after being drafted by the Orlando Magic, and he’s owned it since, even as his career took him around the country.

The 31,000-square-foot home includes 12 bedrooms, according to the listing. It’s also packed with amenities like a cigar bar with a walk-in humidor, a theater, an aquarium and a full-size, 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court. There’s also a showroom garage with room for at least 17 vehicles.

The agents with the listing, Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team under Compass Florida, have also shared renderings showing how a buyer could reimagine the property’s design. They show the basketball court transformed into a tennis court, an eat-in kitchen with seating for more than a dozen, a luxurious master bath with a soaking tub and lots of clean lines and modern white finishes.

As it stands, the home has three fireplaces, a large kitchen a beamed ceiling, island, breakfast bar and top-end appliances, and walls of windows to take in the water views. It has also been outfitted with Crestron smart-home technology.

The property encompasses close to 4 acres. It includes 700 feet of water frontage on Lake Butler, as well as a huge 95-foot-long, 15-foot-deep swimming pool with a waterfall, a private pier with two covered boat slips, an outdoor kitchen and a cabana. The property is ringed by a 10-foot privacy wall.

The home is located in Isleworth Golf & Country Club. The club offers amenities that include an 18-hole golf course, a clubhouse, pool and watersports.

This isn’t the first time O’Neal has tried to sell the property. He previously listed it for $28 million in 2018, and later cut the asking price to $22 million before pulling the listing. It just hit the market again earlier this year.