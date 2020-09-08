Powerball winner selling South Dakota home he built with prize money

A South Dakota cowboy who won a $232.1 million Powerball prize is looking to sell the impressive ranch he built with some of his winnings.

Neal Wanless was just 23 in 2009 when he won the Powerball jackpot, which paid out $88 million in cash after taxes.

Now, Wanless’s $41.15 million ranch is among the most expensive ranches in South Dakota. It’s named Bismarck Ranch after a trail that dates back to the Black Hills gold rush.

The 47,883-acre property is located 51 miles north of Rapid City and spans from the Belle Fourche River to grassy hills, according to the listing with Robb Nelson of Hall and Hall. It has four homes Wanless added, including luxury homes he built for himself and for his mother.

The main house is 6,500 square feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to the listing. The Western-style home includes a balcony that spans the full length of the home’s rear.

Inside, it features vaulted ceilings, multiple fireplaces, in-floor heating, fine finishes, a bar and a theater. The main-floor master suite includes a large walk-in closet, private bathroom and a fireplace. The walk-out basement opens to a fire pit.

The property features views of the river, Bear Butte and the Black Hills in the distance.

The second luxury home on the property is 5,200 square feet with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also features high-end finishes and geothermal heating.

Both homes include backup generators and four-car garages.

It’s not just a luxurious property – it’s also a working ranch. Most of the grazing and agricultural production have been leased out. About 2,500 yearlings, 1,200 cow/calf pairs and 1,000 wild horses graze in the large pastures, according to the listing.

Two other homes on the ranch include a 1,500-square-foot ranch manager house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and a 1,200-square-foot bunkhouse.

Other improvements on the property include a shop, large barn, indoor arena, outdoor arena, calving barn, sheep barn and a bulk bin-hopper.