Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

$22M condo listed in Yellowstone Club, 'world’s only private' golf and ski resort

Yellowstone Club membership is open only to club homeowners

close
Compass Vice President Mike Aubrey provides insight into the inventory challenge facing the real estate market.video

Why aren’t there more homes on the market?

Compass Vice President Mike Aubrey provides insight into the inventory challenge facing the real estate market.

Looking for a little place to get away? This 5,190-square-foot condo outside Big Sky, Montana, is available for $22 million.

Continue Reading Below

The home is located in Yellowstone Club, which claims to be “the world’s only private, members-only ski and golf community.” Big names spotted at the exclusive club have reportedly included business leaders like Bill Gates and Eric Schmidt and celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel.

GOLDMAN SACHS RETIRED PARTNER AUCTIONING OFF CALIFORNIA RANCH

The club’s amenities include a golf course, more than 2,900 skiable acres, lodges, a golf clubhouse, pool and events center. It offers a variety of recreation, nightlife and youth programming, according to its website.

Only homeowners in the club are permitted to join.

Image 1 of 4

This condo in the exclusive Yellowstone Club is listed for $22 million. (David Pecunies)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M AROUND JACKSON, WYOMING

The modern condo itself has six en suite bedrooms plus a seventh bathroom, according to the listing. It features a bright, open layout that’s ideal for get-togethers.

There’s a fireplace, a large kitchen island with seating, a media room and perks like a stocked bar. Sliding glass doors open to a deck off the living room.

Image 1 of 3

This condo in the exclusive Yellowstone Club is listed for $22 million. (David Pecunies)

HOTTEST LUXURY VACATION HOME HIDEAWAYS FOR RICH AMERICANS

The bedrooms are also configured for multiple guests with bunk beds, two queen-sized beds or a king-sized, according to the listing.

The largest bedroom includes a fireplace and opens to a second private deck.

Image 1 of 4

​ This condo in the exclusive Yellowstone Club is listed for $22 million. (David Pecunies) ​

The condo is located in the club’s spa building in the “core village.” It includes a gym, spa, restaurants and retail, and sits within walking distance of other amenities like the pool and hot tub area, gondola and ski lift.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE