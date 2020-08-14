Here's what you can get for $1 million around Jackson, Wyoming

Teton County, Wyoming is said to be home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. It’s also reportedly the county with the country's highest average per capita income.

The rugged region is home to all of Grand Teton National Park, as well as portions of Yellowstone National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest. And Teton’s Jackson Hole is also known for its skiing, making the county seat of Jackson a popular destination.

As the coronavirus spread, the area’s remoteness and luxury real estate made it an even more attractive location for the wealthy looking to escape crowded cities.

Thirty-nine single-family homes sold in Teton County in July with a median sale price of $2.65 million, according to the Teton County Board of Realtors.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $1 million budget in Teton County, Wyoming:

E. Simpson Avenue - $975,000

This Jackson, Wyoming, townhome comes with the conveniences of city living but still offers grand Teton views.

The 1,798-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to the listing with Ed Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home features hardwood floors and granite counters, according to the listing. A bonus room could be used as an office, playroom or gym. There’s also a deck and a garage.

Wilson - $969,000

This home sits on 3 acres that back onto the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The 1,900-square-foot residence includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to the listing with Fred Harness of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty.

The home features a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of the incredible scenery. There’s also a new roof, chimney and deck, according to the listing. The property includes a concrete slab for a garage or guest house.

Dandelion Court - $960,000

This home has a fenced-in yard on a cul-de-sac in Jackson’s quiet Cottonwood Park subdivision within walking distance of a school.

The 1,320-square-foot house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with David Vandenberg of Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates.

Inside, the home features cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors and an open floorplan. Both bathrooms and the kitchen have been updated, and a new roof was installed in 2018, according to the listing.

