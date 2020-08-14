Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

What You Can Get For Your Money

Here's what you can get for $1 million around Jackson, Wyoming

Teton County is known for its rugged landscapes and luxury getaways

close
Compass Vice President and former HGTV host Mike Aubrey shares his perspective on how coronavirus is changing how and where Americans live and work.video

Work-from-home trend hurts commercial real estate, helps residential real estate: Expert

Compass Vice President and former HGTV host Mike Aubrey shares his perspective on how coronavirus is changing how and where Americans live and work.

Teton County, Wyoming is said to be home to some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. It’s also reportedly the county with the country's highest average per capita income.

Continue Reading Below

The rugged region is home to all of Grand Teton National Park, as well as portions of Yellowstone National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest. And Teton’s Jackson Hole is also known for its skiing, making the county seat of Jackson a popular destination.

As the coronavirus spread, the area’s remoteness and luxury real estate made it an even more attractive location for the wealthy looking to escape crowded cities.

Thirty-nine single-family homes sold in Teton County in July with a median sale price of $2.65 million, according to the Teton County Board of Realtors.

Here’s a look at what you can get with a $1 million budget in Teton County, Wyoming:

E. Simpson Avenue - $975,000

This Jackson, Wyoming, townhome is listed for $975,000. (Jim Turley for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M IN LAKE TAHOE

This Jackson, Wyoming, townhome comes with the conveniences of city living but still offers grand Teton views.

The 1,798-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to the listing with Ed Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty.

This Jackson, Wyoming, townhome is listed for $975,000. (Jim Turley for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home features hardwood floors and granite counters, according to the listing. A bonus room could be used as an office, playroom or gym. There’s also a deck and a garage.

This Jackson, Wyoming, townhome is listed for $975,000. (Jim Turley for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty)

HOTTEST LUXURY VACATION HOME HIDEAWAYS FOR RICH AMERICANS

Wilson - $969,000

This home is on the market in Wilson, Wyoming for $969,000. (Stephen Haroian and Christian Causby for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $1M AROUND LAKE NORMAN, NORTH CAROLINA

This home sits on 3 acres that back onto the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The 1,900-square-foot residence includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to the listing with Fred Harness of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty.

This home is on the market in Wilson, Wyoming, for $969,000. (Stephen Haroian and Christian Causby for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty)

The home features a great room with floor-to-ceiling windows to take advantage of the incredible scenery. There’s also a new roof, chimney and deck, according to the listing. The property includes a concrete slab for a garage or guest house.

This home is on the market in Wilson, Wyoming for $969,000. (Stephen Haroian and Christian Causby for Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty)

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN GET FOR $900,000 IN THE VILLAGES, FLORIDA

Dandelion Court - $960,000

This home in Jackson, Wyoming is listed for $960,000. (Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

This home has a fenced-in yard on a cul-de-sac in Jackson’s quiet Cottonwood Park subdivision within walking distance of a school.

The 1,320-square-foot house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing with David Vandenberg of Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates.

This home in Jackson, Wyoming, is listed for $960,000. (Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates)

Inside, the home features cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors and an open floorplan. Both bathrooms and the kitchen have been updated, and a new roof was installed in 2018, according to the listing.

This home in Jackson, Wyoming, is listed for $960,000. (Jackson Hole Real Estate Associates)

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE