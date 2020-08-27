Goldman Sachs retired partner auctioning off California ranch

A picturesque California ranch belonging to a retired Goldman Sachs executive is heading to auction.

Rancho Latigo, a 4,675-acre property in the Santa Ynez Valley northwest of Santa Barbara, is owned by Fred Steck, a former partner at the investment bank. It has been listed for as much as $45 million and was more recently asking $24.5 million, Mansion Global reported.

The property includes a luxurious 14,000-square-foot Spanish Colonial-style home designed by architect David Leavengood, which itself was profiled in Architectural Digest in 2009. The home features hand-carved wood details, beamed ceilings and other fine architectural elements.

The house has six en suite bedrooms and 11 total bathrooms. It also includes a movie theater, 10,000-bottle wine cellar, gym, and wood-paneled office, according to the auction listing with Scott Shuman of Hall and Hall.

The home also features several sets of French doors, opening to outdoor living spaces and a huge pool.

Outside, the property includes some serious equestrian facilities, like an 11-stall stable, 10,000-square-foot barn and a covered riding area.

There’s also a tennis court, helipad and a three-bedroom guest house on the property. Miles of trails cross the land.

The ranch has a long but traceable history. It dates back to a 19th-century Spanish land grant.

Steck is just the ranch’s fourth owner since 1868, purchasing the property in 1999. It was previously owned by Jean-Claude Brouillet, a French freedom fighter in World War II and airline founder.