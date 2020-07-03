Pittsburgh Pirates' former owner auctioning off 63-acre estate

A 63-acre estate previously listed for $4.25 million is headed to auction with no reserve.

The Ligonier, Pennsylvania property is owned by Kevin McClatchy, the director of The McClatchy Company and former owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s located about an hour east of Pittsburgh.

The Miami-based Platinum Luxury Auctions will oversee the July 9 auction.

The property includes a 9,600-square-foot main residence, built in 2004, which includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms and one half-bath, according to the auctioneers.

The mansion features an open floorplan with a rustic feel via wood beams and stone accents. The center of the home is an enormous living room with a two-story stone fireplace. The room opens through French doors to a covered terrace. The kitchen includes a wet bar and a pizza oven.

Outside, the home offers even more space to entertain. There’s an in-ground pool and spa, as well as a gas fire pit and covered outdoor dining area.

The property also includes a 1,000-square-foot guesthouse which was renovated in 2015.

There’s also a six-stall barn, pasture and an equipment garage on the expansive country retreat.

Property records indicate McClatchy assembled the estate through multiple land purchases over the past two decades.

The McClatchy Company is the owner of a chain of newspapers including the Miami Herald, Sacramento Bee and Kansas City Star. The company filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

