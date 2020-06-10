Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Luxury Properties

Jay Cutler, Kristen Cavallari cut price on huge Nashville estate

Retired QB and reality TV star reportedly filed for divorce

By FOXBusiness
close
People are fleeing big cities for more space, driving demand for real estate in rural and suburban areas nationwide. FOX Business' Gerri Willis with more.video

Rural, suburban property sales surging

People are fleeing big cities for more space, driving demand for real estate in rural and suburban areas nationwide. FOX Business' Gerri Willis with more.

Former celebrity couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reportedly cut the price on their enormous former home in Nashville.

Continue Reading Below

The reality TV star of shows like “Laguna Beach” and “Very Cavallari” and the retired NFL quarterback bought the estate in 2012, People reported. They first put it on the market in 2018 for $7.9 million, and dropped the price to $4.95 million after filing for divorce in April.

This Nashville home is listed for $$4.95 million. (Google Maps)

The home is nearly 20,000 square feet and was built on an 8.5-acre property, according to the listing with Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty. It includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-baths.

Fans of “Very Cavallari” will recognize the property from the show.'

The Mediterranean-inspired home includes 25 rooms, according to the listing. They include a huge modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, a library, a home theater and a sunroom. There’s also a wet bar and multiple fireplaces and two levels of decks overlooking the mountain scenery.

The $5 million price may sound like a lot of money, but it appears to actually be a bargain price. The property is worth more than $7.9 million, according to local property records.

It’s also less than the $5.3 million Cutler and Cavallari reportedly paid for the home in 2012.