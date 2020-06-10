Jay Cutler, Kristen Cavallari cut price on huge Nashville estate

Former celebrity couple Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have reportedly cut the price on their enormous former home in Nashville.

The reality TV star of shows like “Laguna Beach” and “Very Cavallari” and the retired NFL quarterback bought the estate in 2012, People reported. They first put it on the market in 2018 for $7.9 million, and dropped the price to $4.95 million after filing for divorce in April.

The home is nearly 20,000 square feet and was built on an 8.5-acre property, according to the listing with Marty Warren of Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty. It includes seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half-baths.

Fans of “Very Cavallari” will recognize the property from the show.'

The Mediterranean-inspired home includes 25 rooms, according to the listing. They include a huge modern kitchen with a breakfast bar, a library, a home theater and a sunroom. There’s also a wet bar and multiple fireplaces and two levels of decks overlooking the mountain scenery.

The $5 million price may sound like a lot of money, but it appears to actually be a bargain price. The property is worth more than $7.9 million, according to local property records.

It’s also less than the $5.3 million Cutler and Cavallari reportedly paid for the home in 2012.