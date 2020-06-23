Famed Yankee Billy Martin's former private lake house up for auction

The huge upstate New York private lake retreat that once belonged to late Major League second baseman and manager Billy Martin is up for auction with bids starting at $500,000.

Continue Reading Below

The wooded 84.5-acre Port Crane, New York, property includes an 8-acre pond and a 5,187-square-foot home built in 1960 and renovated in 2000, according to the listing with Michael Franklin of Franklin Ruttan.

JAY CUTLER, KRISTEN CAVALLARI CUT PRICE ON NASHVILLE ESTATE

Martin spent the bulk of his career with the New York Yankees, winning five World Series championships with the team in the 1950s. As a manager, he also worked mostly with the Yankees but also spent stints managing the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers and Oakland As due to his turbulent relationship with Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, who repeatedly fired and rehired Martin.

He died at age 61 on Christmas Day 1989 in a one-vehicle crash near the property.

During Martin’s life, the home was legendary for the parties that went on there. The listing calls one bedroom “the Mickey Mantle suite” because he slept there so many times.

Image 1 of 2

GOLF LEGEND LISTS HUGE COLORADO RANCH FOR $40M

The three-story home includes a total of four bedrooms, three bathrooms and one half-bath. There are seven fireplaces. The walk-out lower level leads right to the lake.

Image 1 of 2

Martin is said to have reconfigured the top floor of the home to create the 1,600-square-foot master suite. It includes dark wood paneling and a fireplace. The master bath includes a large whirlpool tub, a bidet and a urinal with a golden handle.

Image 1 of 3

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Outside, the home includes a covered porch and a large deck overlooking the lake. There’s 2,500 feet of water frontage on the secluded plot. The property also includes a 1,120-square-foot barn.

The auction runs until 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. To place a bid, visit BillyMartinsPrivateLake.com.

Image 1 of 4

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE