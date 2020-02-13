Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

McClatchy files for bankruptcy protection

McClatchy publishes a number of newspapers, including the Miami Herald and the Kansas City Star

Associated Press
close
FOX Business’ ‘Bulls &amp; Bears’ discusses the newspapers vs. Facebook and Google debate. video

Are Facebook, Google to blame for decline in newspapers?

FOX Business’ ‘Bulls & Bears’ discusses the newspapers vs. Facebook and Google debate.

NEW YORK — The publisher of the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star and dozens of newspapers across the country is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Continue Reading Below

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

McClatchy Co. said Thursday that it will continue to run normally as it pursues approval of its restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Its 30 local newsrooms are operating as usual.

McClatchy expects fourth-quarter revenues of $183.9 million, down 14% from a year earlier. Its 2019 revenue is anticipated to be down 12.1% from the previous year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS