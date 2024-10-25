Palatial California billionaire-owned estate hits market for whopping $108M

A billionaire is looking to sell a palatial estate in Southern California.

The "Sand Castle" property that brings to mind the French Riviera carries a $108 million asking price, according to its listing with Brett Dickinson & Ross Clark of Dickinson-Clark Team at Compass.

The 35,750-square-foot La Jolla, California estate has belonged to billionaire Affiliated Computer Services founder Darwin Deason since 2009, The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg reported.

The "Sand Castle," created via side-by-side oceanfront parcels, features a main house and guest house, as well as a "Boat Bar" and cabanas, all with stunning views of the sea and luxury finishes, its listing said.

"In the history of La Jolla, there has never been and never will be another property built on the waterfront like The Sand Castle due to the present oceanfront construction standards established by the State of California," Dickinson and Clark said, adding that the estate’s features "cannot be reproduced."

Its 9,500-plus square-foot main house was built with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Custom furniture, New Ravenna mosaics, French fireplaces and an elevator can be found within the mansion, according to the listing for "The Sandle Castle."

There is also a stately dining room featuring "solid gold leaf" and a chandelier that dates back to the 1800s.

Meanwhile, the guest house, smaller at 3,416 square feet, was designed with "no expense spared" for visitors to "The Sand Castle," the listing indicated.

Its kitchen, for instance, comes replete with an outdoor pizza oven and barbeque.

Close to both the main and guest houses, the estate offers plenty of opportunity for enjoying the sunny Southern California weather, including a large pool.

"The Sand Castle" touts a private beach that has a commonality with the Augusta National Golf Course, featuring the same type of sand as that at the Georgia golf course known for the Masters tournament, the listing said. There is also a direct way to the public beach.

Elsewhere on the estate, a "romantic, European-style garden path" can be found, per the listing.

Deason told Bloomberg he put the property up for sale after deciding it was "just time to move on." He also told The Journal he spends more time at other places he owns.

Xerox acquired Deason’s company in a multi-billion-dollar 2010 transaction. His net worth stood at $1.3 billion as of Friday evening, per Forbes.

La Jolla, home to the $108 million estate that Deason is looking to sell, is located just north of San Diego.

Compass’s Dickinson and Clark said the La Jolla housing market and luxury market "are exploding" as an increasing number of homebuyers from Los Angeles, San Francisco and foreign countries have been drawn to the community’s "climate, business and educational opportunities, and ease of family living."

More than 3.2 million people reside within the broader San Diego County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.