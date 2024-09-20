Colorado home built by 1-800-Flowers founder sells $25.2 million

A multi-million-dollar home built by Carl Westcott, the founder of 1-800-Flowers, was scooped up earlier this month in Avon, Colorado.

The nearly 11,200-square-foot home and its 1.87-acre lot offering direct ski access to Beaver Creek fetched $25.2 million during an early September transaction, Mansion Global reported.

Property records showed it changed hands between two limited liability companies on Sept. 6.

Mansion Global identified Ron Byrne & Associates Vice President Shawn Byrne as the home’s listing agent. He told FOX Business the real estate firm was "very proud to have been selected to represent" the property and said its sale established "a new high water mark for Beaver Creek in record time." He did not identify his client.

The home was "completely renovated" in 2020, according to its listing. Byrne described it as "one of the most immaculately designed and curated houses" in the market.

It comes with five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Limestone, slate and marble appear throughout the luxurious home, per the listing.

There are also plenty of entertainment amenities inside , including a movie theater and bowling alley.

Outside, it has "extensive, heated outdoor deck and patio spaces, with expansive views and unparalleled privacy," the listing said.

Its new owner gets a Beaver Creek Club membership with their purchase of the home.

The "ski in, ski out" home had belonged to the seller for about six years, Mansion Global reported.

Prior to that, it was linked to the family of 1-800-Flowers Carl Westcott, according to the outlet. Former "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kameron Westcott, his daughter-in-law, showed off the home, constructed in 1999, in a video published by Bravo multiple years ago.

Beaver Creek was ranked as the 18th best ski resort across the U.S. and Canada as part of Conde Nast Traveler’s Reader’s Choice Awards last year.

The resort is slated to open for the winter in late November, according to its website.