Retired Wall Street CEO's home hits the market for $29.5 million in British Virgin Islands

A multi-million-dollar beachfront home of a retired Wall Street bank CEO recently went up for sale in the British Virgin Islands.

Bloomberg reported the luxury home had appeared on the Virgin Gorda real estate market and identified its current owners as former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack and wife Christy Mack.

The asking price for the property nestled in the Oil Nut Bay community is $29.5 million, according to its listing with Corcoran BVI’s Roz Colthart.

The listing describes the luxury home as "custom-furnished and finished with absolutely no detail overlooked."

It spans a total of nearly 6,000 square feet. Among that space is six bedrooms as well as six full- and one half-bathroom, according to the listing.

COLORADO HOME BUILT BY 1-800-FLOWERS FOUNDER SELLS FOR $25.2 MILLION

There are also two kitchens: a family one and one geared toward a private chef.

Image 1 of 2

Elsewhere in the home, a large media room offers a space for entertainment.

The house sits within a half-acre lot, Bloomberg reported.

It comes with an "expansive outdoor entertaining area" and an infinity pool, the listing said.

The listing also touted its close proximity to Oil Nut Bay’s beach club and amenities.

BEN AFFLECK AND JENNIFER LOPEZ WANT $68 MILLION FOR THEIR BEVERLY HILLS MANSION: IS IT WORTH IT?

The beachfront property has belonged to John and Christy Mack since 2015, per Bloomberg.

He helmed Morgan Stanley for about five years as its CEO, with his tenure in that role spanning 2005 to 2010. He stopped serving as the chairman of the bank’s board at the end of 2011.

Mack and his wife significantly revamped the home, originally a spec house, to make it their own, according to the outlet. Those efforts reportedly amounted to $18 million.

Christy Mack told Bloomberg their decision to sell the home was linked to them "selling off stuff that has complicated our lives, as wonderful and fabulous as the house has been."

NBA LEGEND MICHAEL JORDAN'S $14.9 MILLION CHICAGO ESTATE HAS A POTENTIAL BUYER

"Our kids want to do other things and don’t want to feel obligated to go down there every winter," she also reportedly said.

The British Virgin Islands consists of over 50 islands. Of them, Virgin Gorda, where the $29.5 million home is located, is considered the third largest.